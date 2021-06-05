100 years ago

June 5, 1921

TEXARKANA -- Three masked bandits held up a card game in a vacant house in a north suburb of the Arkansas side of town Wednesday night, and "cleaned" the five players, it was learned today. According to reliable reports, a total of $805 was realized by the robbers. The game was just getting well under way and a healthy "pot" was on the table when the bandits appeared and, with drawn revolvers, called "hands up," an order which was promptly obeyed.

50 years ago

June 5, 1971

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas will enter into an agreement with the Food and Drug Administration that will give the school responsibility for the planning and development of a part of the Pine Bluff Arsenal into a National Center for Toxicological Research. The announcement was made during the University's Board of Trustee meeting here Friday. The initial contract would provide $200,000 for planning and an additional $300,000 for expenses to bring in scientists and other personnel to help plan the use of the facilities. The federal government would provide 90 per cent of the cost.

25 years ago

June 5, 1996

• The Little Rock Board of Directors voted Tuesday to endorse the east site for the arena across the Arkansas River. The board passed a resolution saying that the east site directly across the river from the city's River Market District is the ideal spot for the arena. Voters approved a 1-cent, one-year tax in August 1995 to build an arena in North Little Rock and to expand the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock. One site for the arena, mentioned during the election campaign for the tax, is bordered by Broadway on the north, Riverfront Drive on the south, Cypress Street on the east and the Union Pacific Railway line on the west in downtown North Little Rock.

10 years ago

June 5, 2011

• Though crime was up as record crowds flocked to this year's Riverfest, Little Rock police said it was not out of line with what they expected. Department spokesman Lt. Terry Hastings said officers answered about 50 calls for assistance downtown during the annual event between May 27 and May 30. "[These figures] were about what we had anticipated based on past years," Hastings said. "As crowds increase, we see an increase in numbers [of crimes]. ... They were high, but they weren't over the top."