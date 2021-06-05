Pea Ridge kindergartners graduate

PEA RIDGE -- Opening her last kindergarten graduation ceremony at Pea Ridge Primary School, principal Tracy Hager (whose resignation was accepted at the May 10 School Board meeting) read a poem by Robert Fulghum.

"Most of what I really need to know about how to live, and what to do, and how to be, I learned in kindergarten.

Wisdom was not at the top of the graduate school mountain but there in the sandbox of the nursery school.

These are the things that I learned:

Share everything.

Play fair.

Don't hit people.

Put things back where you found them.

Clean up your own mess.

Don't take things that aren't yours.

Say you're sorry when you hurt somebody.

Wash your hands before you eat.

Flush.

Learn some and think some and draw and paint and sing and dance and play and work every day some.

Take a nap in the afternoon.

When you go out in the world, watch out for traffic, hold hands, and stick together.

Be aware of wonder."

The Pea Ridge Primary School kindergarten class of 2020-21 had 162 students, seven face-to-face classrooms and one online class. Observing government rules in response to the covid-19 pandemic, classes were divided into two graduation ceremonies and there was a limit of four persons per student allowed to attend. The ceremonies were live-streamed on Facebook.

Hager said:

"We've watched your children learn and grow

And change from day to day.

I hope that all the things we've done

Have helped in some small way.

So, it's with happy memories

We send them out the door,

With great hope and expectations

For what next year holds in store."