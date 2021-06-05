Prosecutors seek redress for Capitol breach damage

WASHINGTON -- U.S. prosecutors this week put a price tag on damage to the U.S. Capitol from the Jan. 6 breach -- $1.5 million so far -- and for the first time are asking defendants to cover some of the bill in plea offers, prosecutors and defense lawyers said.

The U.S. attorney's office in Washington cited the damage estimate Wednesday in court and in plea papers filed in the case of Paul Hodgkins, 38. The Tampa, Fla., man pleaded guilty to one felony count of obstructing an official proceeding of Congress and faces sentencing July 19 in Washington.

"Your client acknowledges that the riot that occurred on January 6, 2021, caused, as of May 17, 2021, approximately $1,495,326.55 damage to the United States Capitol," stated a plea agreement letter sent by Assistant U.S. Attorney Mona Sedky and signed by Hodgkins and his attorney in May.

The document said Hodgkins agreed to pay $2,000 restitution to the Department of Treasury as part of the plea.

Several defense attorneys said prosecutors with the U.S. attorney's office in Washington are seeking to require restitution of $2,000 in each felony case and $500 in each misdemeanor case.

A spokeswoman for the Justice Department and the U.S. attorney's office declined to comment beyond court filings.

One defense attorney representing several defendants, speaking on condition of anonymity because talks are pending, said the terms remain under negotiation. Another defense attorney, who spoke under the same conditions, questioned whether a judge could sentence a person to pay restitution if they were not actually charged with causing damage.

The basis of the $1.5 million estimate is not clear. Prosecutors gave no details, but the estimate appears to reflect the immediate costs of replacing broken windows, doors and other property. A spokeswoman for the architect of the Capitol said the agency gave damage assessments to the Justice Department, which calculated the per-case penalty.

Federal law allows judges at sentencing to order convicted offenders to reimburse victims for property damage and other losses, enforceable over 20 years. Whether restitution can be required usually depends on the crime as set by statute and whether losses are a direct and foreseeable result of an offender's crime.

But the law also makes restitution a negotiable item pursuant to plea agreement.

If a court finds that more than one defendant contributed to the loss, it "may make each defendant liable for payment of the full amount of restitution or may apportion liability among the defendants," according to federal statute.

Prosecutors appear to be reasoning that all the Jan. 6 defendants bear some liability for what happened that day and should pay to repair the Capitol to some degree, even if they are charged separately or entered the Capitol after or where no damage was done.

To spare having to litigate each defendant's liability or to ask judges to order everyone to pay the full $1.5 million when most couldn't, "it is likely that the prosecutors are setting an amount that they think most people charged will be able to pay," said Cortney Lollar, a law professor at the University of Kentucky.

The government will hardly reap a windfall under this approach since even if every defendant agreed to terms and pleaded guilty, the total paid would be well below $1 million.

At the same time, allowable fines for some felony charges could exceed $75,000 -- as in Hodgkins' case -- a more draconian scenario for defendants. While restitution is paid to compensate victims, fines are punitive and sent to the Justice Department, although in Capitol riot cases, the victim is the federal legislative branch.

In the aftermath of the attack, authorities reported historical art and furniture was damaged, a 19th-century gold mirror was smashed and residue from gas agents and fire extinguishers was left behind.