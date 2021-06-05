Religion calendar

ANNOUNCEMENTS AND SERVICES

Bullock Temple Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 1513 S. Park St., livestreams services at 10 a.m. Sundays at btclr.org. (501) 375-1581.

Christ Episcopal Church, 509 Scott St., livestreams services at 8 and 10:30 a.m. and Compline at 7 p.m. Sundays; and prayer service at 12:05 p.m. Thursdays, on YouTube at bit.ly/3anmWlU and Facebook. (501) 375-2342.

Eckankar, 200 Marriott Court, Hot Springs, will hold the online HU-sound event “Experience the Sound of Soul,” from 11 a.m.-noon Sunday; email SoundFTM@cox.net for a link to the Zoom-based event or call (877) 401-0016.

First Christian Church, 14411 Taylor Loop Road, will hold weekly in-person services, nontraditional at 10 and traditional at 11 a.m. Sundays; and will have services at 8:30 a.m. Sundays on Face-book at bit.ly/36N20nM and on YouTube at bit.ly/38VN35m. (501) 225-5656.

First Lutheran Church, 314 E. Eighth St., holds in-person worship services and livestreamed Sunday worship services at 10:30 a.m. on YouTube, with passcode FLCLR1868. (501) 372-1023.

First United Methodist Church, 723 Center St., livestreams services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays at fumclr.org. (501) 372-2256.

Grace Lutheran Church, 5124 Hillcrest Ave., livestreams services at 10 a.m. Sundays on YouTube at bit. ly/2G4O3bu and will hold in-person services at that time. (501) 663-3631.

Highland Valley United Methodist Church, 15524 Chenal Parkway, worships at 11 a.m. Sundays on YouTube and holds “The Journey” at 6 p.m. Wednesdays on Facebook and You-Tube; links are on its website. hvumc.org or (501) 224-6047.

Immanuel Baptist Church, 501 N. Shackleford Road, livestreams services at 9 a.m. at ibclr.org and holds in-person services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays. (501) 376-3071.

Lakewood United Methodist Church, 2016 Topf Road, North Little Rock, livestreams its classic traditional service at 8, contemporary at 9 and modern at 11 a.m. Sundays; links to services at expandingthelight.org . (501) 753-6186.

New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 3110 Battery St., has limited in-person services and livestreams on Facebook and YouTube at 10 a.m. Sundays; and holds Bible study at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. (501) 375-4098.

North Little Rock First United Methodist Church, 6701 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, will host its first annual Social Justice Summer Lunch and Learn series with guest Rev. Betsy Singleton Snyder speaking about racial reconciliation from noon to 12:45 p.m. June 15. Bottled water will be provided. Reservations recommended, contact (501) 835-2201, Rev. Annie Lankford at (501) 920-2778 or pastorannie@nlrfumc.org.

Park Hill Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 4400 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, makes its weekly worship services available on YouTube at 10 a.m. Sundays at bit.ly/37S7AGY. (501) 753-1109.

Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1801 S. Indiana St., Pine Bluff, livestreams its worship services at 10:45 a.m. Sundays at pleasantgrovepb.com. (870) 535-3056.

Pulaski Heights Presbyterian Church, 4401 Woodlawn Drive, holds in-person worship services at 10:45 a.m. Sundays, and on Sunday afternoons makes the service available online for the rest of the week at phpreslr.com. (501) 663-8361.

Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church, 4823 Woodlawn Drive, has in-person services (registration required) at 5 p.m. Saturdays and at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays; register at bit.ly/3uAROsY. The church livestreams traditional worship services at 9 and contemporary services at 11 a.m. Sundays on Facebook at bit.ly/2P4QRGl and on YouTube at bit.ly/30YggXM; it also airs a traditional service at 10:30 a.m. Sundays on KATV.phumc.com or (501) 664-3600.

Saint Mark’s Episcopal Church, 1000 N. Mississippi St., has a spoken Eucharist at 8 a.m., one with music and a children’s chapel available at 10:30 a.m. and a contemplative one at 5 p.m. Sundays in person; no registration required. The 10:30 a.m. Eucharist on Sundays will be livestreamed at facebook.com/stmarkslr; on YouTube at bit.ly/2yYKwY4 and at lovesaintmarks.org/videos. The nursery is open from 7:45 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sundays. The church hosts prayer on Facebook weekdays at 8:30 a.m. and at noon, and a healing Eucharist at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Facebook and (501) 225-4203.

Second Baptist Church, 820 Short St., England, will celebrate the 20th anniversary of Pastor Darrell Montgomery at 10 a.m. Sunday with Rev. William Boone of Sherwood and music by Anointed Voices of Camden. Food will be served. (501) 842-2267.

Second Presbyterian Church, 600 Pleasant Valley Drive, makes its worship service available at secondpreslr.org at 8:30 a.m. Sundays; service will be available throughout the week. Virtual Sunday School classes: adult and youth, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Sundays; children’s, 10:30 a.m. Sundays. (501) 227-0000.

St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1722 N. Starr Drive, Fayetteville, livestreams Mass in English at 9 a.m. and in Spanish at 1:30 p.m. Sundays at livestream.com/stjoseph. (479) 442-0890.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 4106 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, holds services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays at facebook.com/frcarey. (501) 753-4281.

Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 310 W. 17th St., offers socially distanced, in-person services, with Eucharist at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, at 10 a.m. Sundays, and Evensong at 5 p.m. Sundays. Visit trinitylittlerock.org to learn more about the cathedral. (501) 372-0294.

Trinity Presbyterian Church, 4501 Rahling Road, has reopened for indoor worship services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Fully vaccinated people do not have to socially distance or wear masks in worship. Those not fully vaccinated are required to socially distance and wear masks in the church. (501) 868-5848.

Trinity United Methodist Church, 1101 N. Mississippi St., holds in-person (reservations required) and livestreamed services at 11 a.m. Sundays at tumclr.org, face-book.com/tumclr and on YouTube at bit.ly/3bG9CJq. (501) 666-2813.

Unitarian Universalist Church of Little Rock, 1818 Reservoir Road, holds church services online at 11 a.m. Sundays. Contact uuclr@uuclr.org or (501) 225-1503 for an invitation.

The deadline for Religion calendar submissions is 5 p.m. Monday for Saturday publication. Addresses are in Little Rock unless otherwise indicated. Items must have an address and a phone number and be open to the public. To submit a news release or update a listing, email the information to:

religion@arkansasonline.com