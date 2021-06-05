SEARK board gives Bloomberg 8% raise

LITTLE ROCK — Southeast Arkansas College board members voted to increase President Steven Bloomberg’s salary by 8% during a board retreat at the Embassy Suites in Little Rock.

The board granted Bloomberg a 5% salary increase in recognition of a doctorate he received last month from the American College of Education, to go with a 3% annual increase. Bloomberg’s salary for the 2021-22 school year will be $183,168 — up from $169,600 — and includes an $18,000 housing allowance.

“He received high marks across the board,” Board Chairman Rob Cheatwood said. “One of the things we’re most proud of is the way he handled the institution during covid. There has been no doubt that he’s provided the necessary leadership in communication with the city, the county, the health officials, everybody involved. We were able to continue and move forward. The covid response this year was the factor that stood out for me, and I think the other board members as well. That’s on top of operating the institution, but he went above and beyond with the challenge of covid to keep the institution, the people, and everybody involved apprised of what’s going on.” Bloomberg has served as president since January 2018. Board members annually review the president’s performance and determine whether to extend his contract by another year. He also informed board members the college’s summer enrollment reached 513 students, surpassing the target of 450.

“Having the right people in the right position and understanding part of the reason we are successful is that we do a great job letting students know what’s available,” Bloomberg said. “Offering them flexible choices, offering them multiple flex times, offering them opportunities to enroll more than once in any given semester – in other words, they don’t have one shot and then they’ve got to wait for another semester, and having a great faculty and staff. For us, it’s about having a passionate team who delivers high-quality education at an awesome investment, not a cost, but an investment.” SEARK is hosting Summer Fest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 12 on campus. The event will include live music, free food, 3-on-3 basketball and activities for all ages, as well as a car show by the Corvette Brothers and an appearance by the Little Rock Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club.

Those who attend the Summer Fest and plan to enroll at SEARK can receive a postcard that may be redeemed for a three-credit hour scholarship, a $384 value.

“This is essentially to welcome our community back to campus,” Bloomberg said. “So, in other words, during the last 18 months, as you all know, it’s been difficult to assemble people in one place due to the pandemic. I have felt very strongly that we need an event to bring people back to campus, so that Saturday is intended to do just that.” Architects and engineers associated with The P3 Group also met with the board to discuss a proposed student center and residential hall. Action is not expected to be taken on the $34 to $36 million project until the next scheduled regular meeting in September. Campus officials are working on a capital campaign to raise a portion of the needed funds.

“I believe surveys of our students have shown that they desire campus housing,” Trustee Paul Bennett said. “So, there are entities that may assist us in this project, I think, intend to conduct further evaluation to confirm that’s true and it would be occupied. But I think it started not as I ever thought it was something we would do, but the students telling us that’s what they want and need.” Th e o l d b u i l d i n gs , Bloomberg said, dated back to about 1959 or 1960, when the campus was known as Pines Vocational-Technical School.

In other campus news, Bloomberg briefly discussed a 36-month strategic plan for the college, adding 12 different focus groups were conducted.

“We have a significant amount of raw data from these focus groups,” he said. “We are starting to coalesce that data, because if you all will remember, in May 2018, you all passed a resolution to support a five-year strategic plan. Because of covid, we decided there are other things we should be doing, so there’s a new 36-month plan in the process of being written.” The new plan is based on six pillars, Bloomberg said, including a quality environment for employees, community relations, academic excellence and fundraising. Bloomberg also said he would serve as chief academic officer, taking on a role previously held by outgoing academic affairs Vice President Gina Teel.

The school’s deans will report directly to Bloomberg, he said.

“I’ve chosen not to replace Vice President Teel’s position at this time because there are so many things going on, it would be difficult to bring someone else up to speed,” Bloomberg said.