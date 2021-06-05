Shooting in LR leaves man dead

Little Rock police said Friday that it was investigating a fatal shooting Thursday night.

Officers responding to a shooting at a Citgo gas station, 5924 Baseline Road, just after 9:20 p.m. discovered a victim lying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound, according to a department report. He was transported to UAMS Medical Center where he later died, the report said.

The body was taken to the state Crime Laboratory for identification, according to the report.