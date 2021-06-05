Splash park, pool now open

GRAVETTE — The city swimming pool and splash park opened to the public May 28 at 11 a.m., just in time for use during the long Memorial Day weekend.

Hours for the 2021 season are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The pool and splash park, a very popular seasonal attraction, underwent extensive renovation, updates and additions in the spring of 2018. This longtime community favorite now features a large pool with a diving board and twisty slide, as well as a nearly 3,0000 square foot splash park with slides, water spouts, splash buckets and water sprays.

Three large pavilions are available on a first-come, first-served basis or can be reserved. The bathrooms and office were also completely renovated in 2018.

Corbin Anderson is pool manager again this year. This is Corbin’s sixth year working at the pool and his second year as manager. In addition to Anderson, other lifeguards are Sam Dewitt, Dalacie Wishon, Lucas McDougal, Stormey Pembleton, Kelsey Fletcher, Logan Bates and Jose Ramirez.

Admission for guests age 5 and younger is $3, and for guests 6 and older is $5 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is half-price Monday through Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. and all day Sunday.

Pool parties can be scheduled at City Hall. The cost is $125 for less than 25 guests and $150 for more than 25 guests. This includes access to both the pool and splash park.

Season passes can be purchased for $120 for a family pass (up to four people, $10 more for each additional family member) and $55 for an individual season pass. Season passes can be purchased at City Hall.

