State Sports Briefs

Davis posts farewell

Former University of Arkansas offensive line coach Brad Davis posted a farewell message on social media Friday, confirming he had taken a position at LSU.

Davis wrote, in part, "I am grateful for the time I spent in Fayetteville and the relationships that were made. I am thankful for the coaching staff and the players who worked tirelessly to return the program back to one the fans could be proud of. I'm most grateful for Coach [Sam] Pittman not only believing in me but pouring into me for more than half my life.

"I am disappointed to not finish the journey we began, but I am excited to return home to my native city and enjoy my parents and siblings. Arkansas is in great hands under Coach Pittman's watch. He has instilled toughness, desire, and pride in being a Hog!"

Sources have told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that Pittman is expected to move first-year tight ends coach Cody Kennedy into the offensive line post.

-- Tom Murphy

Tailgating returning to ASU games

Arkansas State University announced Friday that tailgating areas and activities will be open for home football games in 2021. Tailgating on campus and outside Centennial Bank Stadium was shut down last fall due to covid-19.

The primary tailgating locations of "Tailgate City" and "Tailgate Promenade" are planned to be open in the fall, and activities including live music and interactive games are expected to return. ASU has not announced capacity policies for Centennial Bank Stadium yet.

-- Eli Lederman

Burnside, Haff honored by Softball America

The postseason honors keep rolling in for University of Arkansas shortstop Braxton Burnside and pitcher Mary Haff. They grabbed their second All America honors this week, this time being selected by Softball America.

Burnside, who set the Arkansas single-season home run record this year, was named to the second team. Haff, who is now the school's all-time winningest pitcher, was named to the third team.

Both were named to the National Fastpitch Coaches' Association first team earlier this week.

Burnside, a senior from Paragould, is currently tied for second in the country with 25 home runs. Haff, a junior from Winter Haven, Fla., finished 26-7 with a 1.55 ERA and 198 strikeouts in 198 1/3 innings to go with 5 saves.

Burnside finished with a team-best .357 batting average. She also drove in 54 runs, scored 51 runs, rolled up 140 total bases (11th nationally), drew 41 walks (fifth nationally) and finished with a team-best .507 on-base percentage.

-- Paul Boyd