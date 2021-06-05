State's active covid cases rise, but stay below 2,000 threshold

New cases of the coronavirus in Arkansas outpaced recoveries by 35 on Saturday, raising the total number of active cases to 1,781. State epidemiologist Jennifer Dillaha, however, said it was “very encouraging” that active cases remained below 2,000 for a full week.

The Arkansas Department of Health on Saturday recorded 203 new coronavirus cases. The state also reported the fourth consecutive daily increase in active cases after reaching a year-low on June 1. The 1,596 acctive cases recorded that day marked the fourth consecutive daily decrease.

One additional coronavirus death was recorded on Saturday, raising the state's official death toll from the disease since March 2020 to 5,846 people.

Arkansas has seen 342,345 covid cases since March 2020, according to Health Department data. Of those, 334,656 are considered recovered.

The number of people hospitalized with covid in Arkansas rose by 16 on Saturday, to 194. Thirty-five of those patients are on ventilators, one fewer than Friday.

Arkansas administered 7,301 shots in the 24-hour period ending Saturday afternoon, according to data from the Health Department. That's down from the 7,651 shots given in the previous 24-hour period, but up from the 6,346 shots given in the 24 hours ending on Thursday afternoon.

Gpv. Asa Hutchinson said in his daily Twitter statement that, according to Health Department data, less than 10% of children ages 12-15 have been vaccinated. The Pfizer vaccine was authorized for use in that age group last month.

“Our efforts to beat this virus are working, but we need everyone to do their part and get the shot,” Hutchinson tweeted.

More details in Sunday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.