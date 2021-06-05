Sections
Super Quiz: Four-Letter Homophones

Today at 1:40 a.m.

  1. It is not -------- that the train -------- for a child is the same as for an adult.

  2. She has been sick and has felt very -------- for over a --------.

  3. The fairy -------- was about a squirrel who had no --------.

  4. We plan to ------ at the butcher shop to buy some --------.

  5. All of the -------- athletes will receive their information package by ----------.

  6. After they ------ back from the island, they plan to put their boat up for --------.

  7. I -------- John a check for every -------- that I owed him.

  8. The -------- cleaned the house and -------- everything tidy.

  9. When the -------- saw us, I thought it would -------- its fangs.

ANSWERS

  1. Fair, fare

  2. Weak, week

  3. Tale, tail

  4. Meet, meat

  5. Male, mail

  6. Sail, sale

  7. Sent, cent

  8. Maid, made

  9. Bear, bare

