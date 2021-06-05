Super Quiz: Four-Letter Homophones

It is not -------- that the train -------- for a child is the same as for an adult.
She has been sick and has felt very -------- for over a --------.
The fairy -------- was about a squirrel who had no --------.
We plan to ------ at the butcher shop to buy some --------.
All of the -------- athletes will receive their information package by ----------.
After they ------ back from the island, they plan to put their boat up for --------.
I -------- John a check for every -------- that I owed him.
The -------- cleaned the house and -------- everything tidy.
When the -------- saw us, I thought it would -------- its fangs.
ANSWERS
Fair, fare
Weak, week
Tale, tail
Meet, meat
Male, mail
Sail, sale
Sent, cent
Maid, made
Bear, bare