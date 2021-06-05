Tiananmen remembered despite Hong Kong ban

HONG KONG -- Hundreds of people gathered Friday near a Hong Kong park despite a ban on an annual candlelight vigil to remember China's deadly crackdown in Beijing's Tiananmen Square, and the arrest earlier in the day of an organizer of previous vigils.

Hong Kong police banned the vigil for a second year, citing coronavirus social-distancing restrictions, although there have been no local cases in the semiautonomous Chinese city for about six weeks.

Police closed off parts of Victoria Park -- the venue of past vigils -- in the city's Causeway Bay shopping district and warned people not to participate in unauthorized assemblies, which is illegal with punishment of of up to five years imprisonment.

Despite the ban and a heavy police presence, hundreds of people still showed up Friday night to walk along the park's perimeter.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XjL93YSAR9w]

Many switched on the flashlights on their cellphones while others lit candles in remembrance of the hundreds, if not thousands of people who lost their lives when China's military put down student-led pro-democracy protests in Beijing at Tiananmen Square on June 4, 1989.

In past years, tens of thousands of people gathered in Victoria Park to honor the dead. Thousands attended last year despite the ban, lighting candles and singing songs. Police later charged more than 20 activists with participating in the event.

Edward Yeung, one of those participating in Friday night's event, flicked on a lighter instead of a candle and said authorities are "scared of the people."

"They're scared that people will remember all this. They want to wash it all away," he said.

China's ruling Communist Party has never allowed public events on the mainland to mark the anniversary and security was increased at the Beijing square, with police checking pedestrians' IDs as tour buses shuttled Chinese tourists in and out.

Chinese officials have said the country's rapid economic development since what they call the "political turmoil" of 1989 proves that decisions made at the time were correct.

Efforts to suppress public memory of the Tiananmen events have lately turned to Hong Kong. Apart from the vigil ban, a temporary June 4 museum closed after a visit from authorities this week.

Recently, moves have been made to quell dissent in the city -- including a new security law, election system changes and the arrest of many activists who participated in pro-democracy protests that swept Hong Kong in 2019.

Earlier Friday, police arrested Chow Hang Tung, a vice chairman of the Hong Kong Alliance, which organized the annual candlelight vigil, the group said.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/65hk32/]

Although police did not identify Chow, they said they arrested a 36-year-old woman from the Hong Kong Alliance as she was publicizing an unauthorized assembly on social media despite the police ban on the vigil.

After the ban was issued, Chow urged people to commemorate the event privately by lighting candles wherever they were.

Chow, a lawyer, had said in an interview with The Associated Press that she expected to be jailed.

"I'm already being persecuted for participating and inciting last year's candlelight vigil," she said. "If I continue my activism in pushing for democracy in Hong Kong and China, surely they will come after me at some point, so it's sort of expected."

Two other key members of the Hong Kong Alliance -- Lee Cheuk-yan and Albert Ho -- are behind bars for joining unauthorized assemblies during the 2019 protests.

At the University of Hong Kong on Friday afternoon, students took part in an annual washing of the "Pillar of Shame" sculpture, which was erected to remember the victims of the Tiananmen crackdown.

"In cleaning the Pillar of Shame, we shall learn how our predecessors defended the freedom of expression before, and we shall not easily give up," said Charles Kwok, president of the students union.

Some gathered in churches Friday night to mark June 4 and pray for the victims.

Information for this article was contributed by Alice Fung, Janice Lo, Matthew Cheng, Huizhong Wu and Emily Wang Fujiyama of The Associated Press.

A gathering Friday in Hong Kong defied a ban on commemorating the military crackdown on a pro-democracy movement that led to the deaths of activists in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square in 1989. Victoria Park in Hong Kong, where the annual vigils were held, was blocked off, but people gathered outside to light candles and turn on flashlights. More photos at arkansasonline.com/65hk32/. (AP/Kin Cheung)

People light LED candles to mark the anniversary of the military crackdown on a pro-democracy student movement in Beijing, outside Victoria Park in Hong Kong, Friday, June 4, 2021. A member of the committee that organizes Hong Kong's annual candlelight vigil for the victims of the Tiananmen Square crackdown was arrested early Friday on the 32nd anniversary. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

A police officer holds up a placard to warn people lighting candles to mark the anniversary of the military crackdown on a pro-democracy student movement in Beijing, outside Victoria Park in Hong Kong, Friday, June 4, 2021. A member of the committee that organizes Hong Kong's annual candlelight vigil for the victims of the Tiananmen Square crackdown was arrested early Friday on the 32nd anniversary. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

In this Monday, May 24, 2021, photo, Chow Hang Tung, Vice Chairperson of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of the Democratic Patriotic Movements of China poses after an interview in Hong Kong. Hong Kong police on Friday, June 4, arrested the committee member that organizes the city's annual June 4 museum and candlelight vigil, on the 32nd anniversary of a bloody military crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Beijing's Tiananmen Square, according to local media reports. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

People light up LED candles to mark the anniversary of the military crackdown on a pro-democracy student movement in Beijing, outside Victoria Park in Hong Kong, Friday, June 4, 2021. A member of the committee that organizes Hong Kong's annual candlelight vigil for the victims of the Tiananmen Square crackdown was arrested early Friday on the 32nd anniversary. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

People hold candles and walk past police officers near Victoria Park, a place in the past years for people to gather during a candlelight vigil to mark the anniversary of the military crackdown on a pro-democracy student movement in Beijing, in Hong Kong, Friday, June 4, 2021. A member of the committee that organizes Hong Kong's annual candlelight vigil for the victims of the Tiananmen Square crackdown was arrested early Friday on the 32nd anniversary. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

People walk with candles to mark the anniversary of the military crackdown on a pro-democracy student movement in Beijing, outside Victoria Park in Hong Kong, Friday, June 4, 2021. A member of the committee that organizes Hong Kong's annual candlelight vigil for the victims of the Tiananmen Square crackdown was arrested early Friday on the 32nd anniversary. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Hong Kong Victoria Park is seen Friday, June 4, 2021. Police arrested an organizer of Hong Kong's annual candlelight vigil remembering the deadly Tiananmen Square crackdown and warned people not to attend the banned event Friday as authorities mute China's last pro-democracy voices. In past years, tens of thousands of people gathered in Hong Kong's Victoria Park to honor those who died when China’s military put down student-led pro-democracy protests on June 4, 1989. Hundreds, if not thousands were killed. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)