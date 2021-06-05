Tools & Toys: Austin Air Bedroom Machine and Bibbrella

Austin Air Bedroom Machine

What's to love: Designed to improve sleep by cleaning bedroom air of viruses, bacteria, chemicals, gases, odors and volatile organic compounds.

What does it do: The five-stage filtration system includes activated carbon and zeolite for removing gas and odors. The medical grade high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter removes 99.97% of all particles larger than 0.3 microns and 95% of all particles larger than 0.1 microns. A military-grade high efficiency gas arrestance (HEGA) carbon cloth provides a large surface area for absorption of chemicals and gases and other particles. The air filter has a 360-degree intake system inside a perforated steel housing with a baked-on powder coating. The Austin Air Bedroom Machine has a 5-year mechanical warranty and sells for $845. More information is at Austinair.com.

Bibbrella

What's to love: A bib that keeps a child's clothes clean, sleeves and all.

What does it do: This is great for when the family is away from home, whether eating out or at the grandparents. No worries about messy clothes after a meal. The bib is designed for ages 6 months to 3 years with full sleeves that have elastic cuffs. The part of the bib at the lap splits and can be fastened around high chair safety straps helping to keep the lap clean. The soft breathable material is water and stain resistant. A Velcro closure at the back keeps the bib secure. A built-in strap allows the Bibbrella to be folded up, containing the dribbles and crumbs, until back home. Two designs are available: World Map or Floral Blush. They sell for $19.99. Visit Bibbrella.com for more information.