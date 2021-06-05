U.S.D. president for life named

Honorary State President for Life Kay Tatum with the United States Daughters of 1812 (U.S.D. 1812) received her special sash in May when U.S.D. 1812 members met at the Pine Buff Country Club.

At the virtual state meeting via Zoom in February, Tatum, the Arkansas State Society U.S.D. 1812 outgoing state president, was unanimously elected to honorary state president for life. However, she wasn't able to receive the special sash until May, according to a news release.

This sash denotes the service given by a previous state president and the conferring of the honorary title.

"Tatum worked tirelessly for both the Pine Bluff chapter and the state society from 2018-2021 and during that time was recognized for her accomplishments on behalf of the society. She received the national society's Historian's Award and the Spirit of 1812 Award," according to the release.

Tatum's accomplishments include the marking and dedicating graves of veterans buried in Arkansas who served in the War of 1812. These graves include 17 who are buried at Mount Holly Cemetery at Little Rock. She also was responsible for the addition of 634 veterans' names to the War of 1812 Memorial Fountain at the state Capitol.

Tatum was also successful in her lobbying efforts to get approval of Senate Bill 553, which protects Arkansas monuments.

It is estimated she traveled nearly 6,000 miles on behalf of U.S.D. 1812 during her three-year term.

The Simon Bradford Chapter (Pine Bluff) is the oldest chapter in the state, organized in 1911. The chapter meets with the Colonial Dames 17th Century and Daughters of Colonial Wars the third Wednesday of February, May, August and September at the Pine Bluff Country Club, according to the release.

Details: President Jerrie Townsend, jerriet51@icloud.com.