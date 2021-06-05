Volunteers cap 9th-inning rally with grand slam

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Drew Gilbert hit a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the ninth as No. 3 overall seed Tennessee escaped with a 9-8 win over Wright State on the opening night of the Knoxville Regional on Friday.
Redmond Walsh (5-1) pitched a scoreless ninth inning for the Volunteers (46-16).
The Raiders (35-12) brought on All-Horizon League first-team pitcher Austin Cline (8-2) with an 8-5 lead and runners on second and third with one out. Cline, typically a starter, walked Jake Rucker to load the bases before Gilbert knocked it over the right-field wall on a 0-1 pitch.
LIBERTY 11, DUKE 6
Brady Gulakowski hit a three-run home run in back-to-back innings as Liberty snapped Duke's 12-game winning streak.
Liberty (40-14), making its seventh NCAA regional appearance, reached 40 wins for the sixth time in program history. Gulakowski's six RBI are the most by a Liberty player in a regional since Trey Wimmer in 2013.
RUSTON REGIONAL
N.C. STATE 8, ALABAMA 1
RUSTON, La. -- Jose Torres went 2 for 3 with 3 RBI, Tyler McDonough and Devonte Brown each added 2 RBI and North Carolina State beat Alabama.
All eight runs for N.C. State (31-17) came by way of the home run. Luca Tresh, Brown, McDonough and Torres combined for five home runs.
Alabama (31-25) starter Tyler Ras allowed seven runs in 41/3 innings. Jackson Tate hit a home run in the fifth for Alabama's only run.
LOUISIANA TECH 18, RIDER 2
Hunter Wells had 2 home runs, 2 doubles and 9 RBI for No. 16 overall seed Louisiana Tech as the Bulldogs (41-18) beat Rider.
Wells hit a two-run double in the second inning and capped his night with a grand slam in the Bulldogs' nine-run eighth inning. He hit a two-run home run in the first inning and an RBI double in the fifth. His nine RBI set a program record for a regional game.
OXFORD REGIONAL
MISSISSIPPI 6,
SE MISSOURI STATE 3
Tim Elko's second grand slam of the season helped propel Ole Miss (42-19) to a victory over SE Missouri State (30-21).
It was Ole Miss' first grand slam since TJ McCants' game-tying grand slam during the Rebels' comeback win over LSU on April 24. Elko's home run occurred in the bottom of the third to give the Rebels a 4-0 advantage.
STARKVILLE REGIONAL
MISSISSIPPI STATE 8,
SAMFORD 4
STARKVILLE, Miss. -- Rowdey Jordan and Luke Hancock each had three hits as Mississippi State (41-15) beat Samford (35-23).
Jordan scored three runs and Hancock drove in three. Tanner Allen and Kellum Clark also had a multiple-hit games as five different Mississippi State players finished with an RBI. Allen extended his hitting streak to 19 games.
NASHVILLE REGIONAL
VANDERBILT 10,
PRESBYTERIAN 0
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Kumar Rocker struck out 9 over 7 innings and gave up just 2 hits as Vanderbilt dominated Presbyterian.
The Commodores' (41-15) victory marked the 900th-career win for Coach Tim Corbin.
Kyle Decker and Eric Toth each collected a hit for the Blue Hose (22-22).
GEORGIA TECH 7,
INDIANA STATE 6
Andrew Jenkins went 2 for 3 with a two-run home run and scored twice as Georgia Tech (30-23) rallied to beat Indiana State (30-20).
A single through the right side by Drew Compton drove in Jenkins from third base to cap a five-run bottom of the seventh to give Georgia Tech its first lead of the game. Jake DeLeo led off the inning with a double, Luke Waddell and Justyn-Henry Malloy each had an RBI single and Stephen Reid's two-out single to right field scored Malloy and Tres Gonzales to make it 6-6.
OXFORD REGIONAL
FLORIDA STATE 5,
SOUTHERN MISS 2
OXFORD, Miss. -- Parker Messick allowed 7 hits and 2 runs -- none earned -- with 5 strikeouts over 6 innings as Florida State rallied to beat Southern Miss.
Logan Lacey had a double, a home run and two RBI; Mat Nelson hit a two-run shot; and Elijah Cabell added a home run for No. 3 seed Florida State (31-22).
SOUTH BEND REGIONAL
NOTRE DAME 10,
CENT. MICHIGAN 0
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Niko Kavadas connected on two of Notre Dame's four home runs as the Irish (31-11) beat Central Michigan (40-17).
Kavadas hit a two-run home run in a three-run fourth, and he did the same to spark a six-run sixth. Ryan Cole and David LaManna also homered for Notre Dame (31-11).
COLUMBIA REGIONAL
SOUTH CAROLINA 4,
VIRGINIA 3
COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Wes Clarke hit his nation-leading 23rd home run as South Carolina opened the Columbia Regional with a victory over Virginia.
South Carolina (34-21) was held to two hits through five innings, but Clarke and Josiah Sightler hit back-to-back ground-rule doubles in the sixth to help tie it a 3-3. Five consecutive Gamecocks reached with two outs in the sixth, taking the lead on Colin Burgess' RBI single to left.
OLD DOMINION 4,
JACKSONVILLE 3
Kenny Levari and Kyle Battle each had two RBI as No. 11 overall seed Old Dominion (43-14) beat Jacksonville (16-33).
Battle scored on Levari's two-run home run in the first inning and added a two-run double in the second that capped the scoring in the game.
LUBBOCK REGIONAL
TEXAS TECH 6, ARMY 3
LUBBOCK, Texas -- Cal Conley hit two home runs, Braxton Fulford added another and Texas Tech (37-15) beat Army (28-24).
Conley's first home run, a two-run shot to right field, made it 3-2 in the bottom of the third inning and the Red Raiders led the rest of the way. Fulford's home run scored Kurt Wilson an inning later and Conley hit a home run in the fifth to make it 6-2.
GAINESVILLE REGIONAL
SOUTH FLORIDA 5,
FLORIDA 3
GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Riley Hogan went 2 for 4 with 2 RBI to lead South Florida (29-27) past host Florida (38-21).
Florida starter Tommy Mace (6-2) allowed 3 runs in 5 innings while striking out 4.
GREENVILLE REGIONAL
UNC-CHARLOTTE 13,
MARYLAND 10
GREENVILLE, N.C. -- David McCabe hit a pair of home runs and scored 3 times, and Jack Dragum went 4 or 4 with a home run to help UNC-Charlotte (40-19) defeat Maryland (28-17).
The 49ers broke a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the fourth as the entire order got an at-bat in collecting six hits.
EAST CAROLINA 8,
NORFORK STATE 5
Thomas Francisco hit a go-ahead three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to help East Carolina (42-15) beat Norfolk State (25-17).
East Carolina had just five hits but drew seven walks -- and three more Pirates were hit by a pitch -- and scored four unearned runs off four Norfolk State errors.
FORT WORTH REGIONAL
TCU 12, McNEESE STATE 4
FORT WORTH -- Austin Krob had a career-high 13 strikeouts over eight innings to help No. 6 overall seed and regional host TCU (41-17) beat McNeese State (32-29).
DALLAS BAPTIST 6,
OREGON STATE 5
Cole Moore and Andrew Benefield each had a home run and two RBI to help Dallas Baptist beat Oregon State.
Moore hit a two-run home run in the first, and Benefield walked with the bases loaded in the third followed by a home run in a three-run fifth. River Town and Jackson Glenn each added RBI hits in the fifth to give Dallas Baptist (38-15) a 6-1 lead.
AUSTIN REGIONAL
TEXAS 11, SOUTHERN 0
AUSTIN, Texas -- Tristan Stevens allowed four hits over seven scoreless innings, Mitchell Daly hit a bases-clearing double in the second and No. 2 overall seed Texas (43-15) beat Southern (20-29).
STANFORD REGIONAL
STANFORD 9,
NORTH DAKOTA STATE 1
STANFORD, Calif. -- Tim Tawa hit two home runs, Alex Williams allowed 1 run and 3 hits with 9 strikeouts over 7 innings and Stanford (34-14) beat North Dakota State (41-18).
Tawa was 3 for 4 with 4 RBI and 3 runs.