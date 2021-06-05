Volunteers cap 9th-inning rally with grand slam

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Drew Gilbert hit a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the ninth as No. 3 overall seed Tennessee escaped with a 9-8 win over Wright State on the opening night of the Knoxville Regional on Friday.

Redmond Walsh (5-1) pitched a scoreless ninth inning for the Volunteers (46-16).

The Raiders (35-12) brought on All-Horizon League first-team pitcher Austin Cline (8-2) with an 8-5 lead and runners on second and third with one out. Cline, typically a starter, walked Jake Rucker to load the bases before Gilbert knocked it over the right-field wall on a 0-1 pitch.

LIBERTY 11, DUKE 6

Brady Gulakowski hit a three-run home run in back-to-back innings as Liberty snapped Duke's 12-game winning streak.

Liberty (40-14), making its seventh NCAA regional appearance, reached 40 wins for the sixth time in program history. Gulakowski's six RBI are the most by a Liberty player in a regional since Trey Wimmer in 2013.

RUSTON REGIONAL

N.C. STATE 8, ALABAMA 1

RUSTON, La. -- Jose Torres went 2 for 3 with 3 RBI, Tyler McDonough and Devonte Brown each added 2 RBI and North Carolina State beat Alabama.

All eight runs for N.C. State (31-17) came by way of the home run. Luca Tresh, Brown, McDonough and Torres combined for five home runs.

Alabama (31-25) starter Tyler Ras allowed seven runs in 41/3 innings. Jackson Tate hit a home run in the fifth for Alabama's only run.

LOUISIANA TECH 18, RIDER 2

Hunter Wells had 2 home runs, 2 doubles and 9 RBI for No. 16 overall seed Louisiana Tech as the Bulldogs (41-18) beat Rider.

Wells hit a two-run double in the second inning and capped his night with a grand slam in the Bulldogs' nine-run eighth inning. He hit a two-run home run in the first inning and an RBI double in the fifth. His nine RBI set a program record for a regional game.

OXFORD REGIONAL

MISSISSIPPI 6,

SE MISSOURI STATE 3

Tim Elko's second grand slam of the season helped propel Ole Miss (42-19) to a victory over SE Missouri State (30-21).

It was Ole Miss' first grand slam since TJ McCants' game-tying grand slam during the Rebels' comeback win over LSU on April 24. Elko's home run occurred in the bottom of the third to give the Rebels a 4-0 advantage.

STARKVILLE REGIONAL

MISSISSIPPI STATE 8,

SAMFORD 4

STARKVILLE, Miss. -- Rowdey Jordan and Luke Hancock each had three hits as Mississippi State (41-15) beat Samford (35-23).

Jordan scored three runs and Hancock drove in three. Tanner Allen and Kellum Clark also had a multiple-hit games as five different Mississippi State players finished with an RBI. Allen extended his hitting streak to 19 games.

NASHVILLE REGIONAL

VANDERBILT 10,

PRESBYTERIAN 0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Kumar Rocker struck out 9 over 7 innings and gave up just 2 hits as Vanderbilt dominated Presbyterian.

The Commodores' (41-15) victory marked the 900th-career win for Coach Tim Corbin.

Kyle Decker and Eric Toth each collected a hit for the Blue Hose (22-22).

GEORGIA TECH 7,

INDIANA STATE 6

Andrew Jenkins went 2 for 3 with a two-run home run and scored twice as Georgia Tech (30-23) rallied to beat Indiana State (30-20).

A single through the right side by Drew Compton drove in Jenkins from third base to cap a five-run bottom of the seventh to give Georgia Tech its first lead of the game. Jake DeLeo led off the inning with a double, Luke Waddell and Justyn-Henry Malloy each had an RBI single and Stephen Reid's two-out single to right field scored Malloy and Tres Gonzales to make it 6-6.

OXFORD REGIONAL

FLORIDA STATE 5,

SOUTHERN MISS 2

OXFORD, Miss. -- Parker Messick allowed 7 hits and 2 runs -- none earned -- with 5 strikeouts over 6 innings as Florida State rallied to beat Southern Miss.

Logan Lacey had a double, a home run and two RBI; Mat Nelson hit a two-run shot; and Elijah Cabell added a home run for No. 3 seed Florida State (31-22).

SOUTH BEND REGIONAL

NOTRE DAME 10,

CENT. MICHIGAN 0

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Niko Kavadas connected on two of Notre Dame's four home runs as the Irish (31-11) beat Central Michigan (40-17).

Kavadas hit a two-run home run in a three-run fourth, and he did the same to spark a six-run sixth. Ryan Cole and David LaManna also homered for Notre Dame (31-11).

COLUMBIA REGIONAL

SOUTH CAROLINA 4,

VIRGINIA 3

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Wes Clarke hit his nation-leading 23rd home run as South Carolina opened the Columbia Regional with a victory over Virginia.

South Carolina (34-21) was held to two hits through five innings, but Clarke and Josiah Sightler hit back-to-back ground-rule doubles in the sixth to help tie it a 3-3. Five consecutive Gamecocks reached with two outs in the sixth, taking the lead on Colin Burgess' RBI single to left.

OLD DOMINION 4,

JACKSONVILLE 3

Kenny Levari and Kyle Battle each had two RBI as No. 11 overall seed Old Dominion (43-14) beat Jacksonville (16-33).

Battle scored on Levari's two-run home run in the first inning and added a two-run double in the second that capped the scoring in the game.

LUBBOCK REGIONAL

TEXAS TECH 6, ARMY 3

LUBBOCK, Texas -- Cal Conley hit two home runs, Braxton Fulford added another and Texas Tech (37-15) beat Army (28-24).

Conley's first home run, a two-run shot to right field, made it 3-2 in the bottom of the third inning and the Red Raiders led the rest of the way. Fulford's home run scored Kurt Wilson an inning later and Conley hit a home run in the fifth to make it 6-2.

GAINESVILLE REGIONAL

SOUTH FLORIDA 5,

FLORIDA 3

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Riley Hogan went 2 for 4 with 2 RBI to lead South Florida (29-27) past host Florida (38-21).

Florida starter Tommy Mace (6-2) allowed 3 runs in 5 innings while striking out 4.

GREENVILLE REGIONAL

UNC-CHARLOTTE 13,

MARYLAND 10

GREENVILLE, N.C. -- David McCabe hit a pair of home runs and scored 3 times, and Jack Dragum went 4 or 4 with a home run to help UNC-Charlotte (40-19) defeat Maryland (28-17).

The 49ers broke a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the fourth as the entire order got an at-bat in collecting six hits.

EAST CAROLINA 8,

NORFORK STATE 5

Thomas Francisco hit a go-ahead three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to help East Carolina (42-15) beat Norfolk State (25-17).

East Carolina had just five hits but drew seven walks -- and three more Pirates were hit by a pitch -- and scored four unearned runs off four Norfolk State errors.

FORT WORTH REGIONAL

TCU 12, McNEESE STATE 4

FORT WORTH -- Austin Krob had a career-high 13 strikeouts over eight innings to help No. 6 overall seed and regional host TCU (41-17) beat McNeese State (32-29).

DALLAS BAPTIST 6,

OREGON STATE 5

Cole Moore and Andrew Benefield each had a home run and two RBI to help Dallas Baptist beat Oregon State.

Moore hit a two-run home run in the first, and Benefield walked with the bases loaded in the third followed by a home run in a three-run fifth. River Town and Jackson Glenn each added RBI hits in the fifth to give Dallas Baptist (38-15) a 6-1 lead.

AUSTIN REGIONAL

TEXAS 11, SOUTHERN 0

AUSTIN, Texas -- Tristan Stevens allowed four hits over seven scoreless innings, Mitchell Daly hit a bases-clearing double in the second and No. 2 overall seed Texas (43-15) beat Southern (20-29).

STANFORD REGIONAL

STANFORD 9,

NORTH DAKOTA STATE 1

STANFORD, Calif. -- Tim Tawa hit two home runs, Alex Williams allowed 1 run and 3 hits with 9 strikeouts over 7 innings and Stanford (34-14) beat North Dakota State (41-18).

Tawa was 3 for 4 with 4 RBI and 3 runs.

Notre Dame's John Michael Bertrand (28) pitches against Central Michigan during an NCAA tournament college baseball game Friday, June 4, 2021 at Frank Eck Stadium in South Bend, Ind. (Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune via AP)

Notre Dame's Jared Miller (16) leaps over Central Michigan's Justin Simpson (10) after a throw didn't make it in time during an NCAA tournament college baseball game Friday, June 4, 2021 at Frank Eck Stadium in South Bend, Ind. (Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune via AP)

Central Michigan's Andrew Taylor (31) pitches against Notre Dame during an NCAA tournament college baseball game Friday, June 4, 2021 at Frank Eck Stadium in South Bend, Ind. (Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune via AP)

Fans reach for a foul ball during an NCAA tournament college baseball game between Notre Dame and Central Michigan, Friday, June 4, 2021 at Frank Eck Stadium in South Bend, Ind. (Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune via AP)

Notre Dame players wait to celebrate with Niko Kavadas after he hit a home run against Central Michigan during an NCAA tournament college baseball game Friday, June 4, 2021 at Frank Eck Stadium in South Bend, Ind. (Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune via AP)

Central Michigan's Justin Simpson (10) throws to first during an NCAA tournament college baseball game against Notre Dame, Friday, June 4, 2021 at Frank Eck Stadium in South Bend, Ind. (Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune via AP)