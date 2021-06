Construction work on the Interstate 430 Arkansas River Bridge will lead to weekend lane closures between Little Rock and Maumelle, Arkansas Department of Transportation officials announced Friday.

Crews will close the outside northbound lane of I-430 from Cantrell Road (Arkansas 10) to Crystal Hill Road (Arkansas 100) between 7 a.m. today and noon Sunday, weather permitting, a news release read.

Traffic will be controlled using traffic barrels and signage.