WIND SURGE 8,

TRAVELERS 5

Jose Miranda hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Wichita Wind Surge a victory over the Arkansas Travelers on Friday night at Riverfront Stadium.

Wichita had tied the game at 5-5 on back-to-back sacrifice flies in the seventh inning after the Travelers held a 5-3 lead after four innings.

Miranda's home run was his seventh of the season and came against Reid Morgan (2-2).

Arkansas outhit Wichita 14-11. Bobby Honeyman led the Travelers, going 4 for 5. Jake Scheiner went 3 for 6, including his seventh home run of the season. Joe Rizzo also went 3 for 6.

With Caleb Hamilton starting the bottom of the 10th as the automatic runner at second base, Aaron Whitefield singled to place runners at the corners. Morgan struck out Yelstin Encarnacion before Miranda hit a one-ball pitch over the left-field wall.