BASKETBALL

Stotts out as Blazers coach

No team in the NBA has a longer active streak of postseason appearances than the Portland Trail Blazers, who have gotten there in each of the last eight seasons. That wasn’t enough to save Terry Stotts, and Portland will have a new coach next season. The Trail Blazers and Stotts parted ways Friday, ending a nine-year run that saw the team good enough to get to the playoffs — but not good enough to get past the first round in four of the past five seasons. It was being termed as a mutual decision. The move was made one day after Portland’s season ended with a six-game, first-round ouster at the hands of the Denver Nuggets. Stotts was the NBA’s fourth longest-tenured coach in his current job behind only San Antonio’s Gregg Popovich, Miami’s Erik Spoelstra and Dallas’ Rick Carlisle. He went 402-318 in his nine regular seasons in Portland and led the team to the Western Conference finals in 2019 — where the Blazers were swept by Golden State.

HOCKEY

Canadiens grab 2-0 lead

Carey Price made 30 saves for his eighth career playoff shutout as the Montreal Canadiens beat the Winnipeg Jets 1-0 on Friday night to take a 2-0 lead in the second-round playoff series. Tyler Toffoli scored a short-handed goal 1:41 into the second period. Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves for Winnipeg.

GOLF

Cantlay on top at Memorial

Patrick Cantlay finished his long day with some of his best golf, running off three consecutive birdies to close out a 5-under 67 and the lead Friday in the rain-delayed Memorial in Dublin, Ohio. He arrived at Muirfield Village before dawn. He finished when it was time for dinner. And except for a few inevitable mistakes, he was solid in the 33 holes he faced. Cantlay was at 8-under 136 on the refurbished Muirfield Village, where the rough is thicker and denser than usual and the rain that washed out nearly half of the opening round didn’t help. Scottie Scheffler recovered from three bogeys in his opening four holes to scratch out a 71 and was at 6-under 130 among those who completed the second round. They all had long days, having to finish most of the first round in the morning and 18 holes in the afternoon, with only about 30 minutes in between. David Lingmerth (Arkansas Razorbacks) finished up a first-round 75 on Friday morning and then turned in a 73 in the afternoon. He is at 4-over 148 at the halfway point.

Jaidee leads Charity Classic

Thongchai Jaidee closed with a birdie on the par-3 ninth for a 7-under 65 and a one-stroke lead Friday in the PGA Tour Champions’ Principal Charity Classic in Des Moines, Iowa. Thongchai, the 51-year-old from Thailand making his fifth senior start, eagled the par-5 15th and had seven birdies and two bogeys at Wakonda Club. Dicky Pride and Doug Barron were tied for second. Fred Couples was another stroke back at 67 with Rod Pampling, Jerry Kelly, Shane Bertsch, Tom Gillis and Tim Herron. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) is at 2-under 70. Glen Day (Little Rock) fired a 1-over 73. John Daly (Dardanelle, Razorbacks) turned in a 3-over 75.

BASEBALL

Rays place Choi on IR

The Tampa Bay Rays placed first baseman Ji-Man Choi on the 10-day injured list Friday because of a left groin strain. Tampa Bay made the move before the opener of a three-game series in Texas. It was retroactive to Thursday, when Choi was held out of the lineup against the Yankees despite being 8 for 12 with 3 home runs in his career against New York ace Gerrit Cole. Choi had played only 15 games since missing the first six weeks of the season when recovering from arthroscopic right knee surgery. Left-hander Ryan Sherriff was recalled from Class AAA Durham for his second stint this season with the Rays.

Red Sox get 3 prospects

The Boston Red Sox acquired outfielder Freddy Valdez from the New York Mets, and left-handers Luis De La Rosa and Grant Gambrell from Kansas City on Friday to complete the three-team trade that sent outfielder Andrew Benintendi (Arkansas Razorbacks) to the Royals on Feb. 10. Valdez and De La Rosa have not appeared in a game this season. Valdez, 19, was the Mets’ Dominican summer league player of the year in 2019. De La Rosa, 18, was pitcher of the year that summer for one of the Royals’ DSL teams. Gambrell, 23, was a third-round pick of the Royals in the 2019 amateur draft and is 2-1 with a 4.37 ERA this season at High-A Quad Cities. As part of the trade, Boston agreed to send Kansas City $2.8 million, helping defray part of Benintendi’s $6.6 million salary in the final season of a $10 million, two-year contract.

Braves acquire Tice

The Atlanta Braves have acquired right-handed pitcher Ty Tice (Prairie Grove, University of Central Arkansas) from the Toronto Blue Jays and optioned him to Gwinnett in Class AAA. Tice appeared in four games with the Toronto Blue Jays this season. He is 0-0 with a 5.14 ERA with 6 strikeouts in 7 innings.

TENNIS

Russian player arrested

The Russian tennis player arrested on suspicion of match-fixing at last year’s French Open was released from police custody Friday, judicial officials told The Associated Press. Yana Sizikova, who was arrested Thursday in Paris after competing in a French Open doubles match, was not formally charged after questioning but remains under investigation, the Paris prosecutor’s office said. The 26-year-old Sizikova denies the allegations, according to her lawyer, Frederic Belot. He told the AP that Sizikova wants to file a complaint for defamation. The prosecutor’s office said Sizikova was arrested for “sports bribery and organized fraud for acts likely to have been committed in September 2020.” The case was opened in October by a French police unit specializing in betting fraud and match-fixing. It has previously worked with Belgian authorities investigating suspect matches at the lower levels of professional tennis.

FOOTBALL

Seahawks’ punter signs

Punter Michael Dickson has signed a four-year contract extension with the Seattle Seahawks, the team announced Friday. A person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press the extension is worth up to $14.5 million. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the team did not disclose the financial details. Dickson is entering the final year of his rookie contract after being drafted in the fifth-round by the Seahawks in 2018. He’s been one of the elite punters in the league since his arrival. Dickson was a first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection as a rookie when he averaged 48.2 yards per punt. Dickson was even better last season, averaging a career-best 49.6 yards per kick with 32 kicks downed inside the 20. Dickson’s net average of 44.4 yards in 2020 was also a career best.

MOTOR SPORTS

Singapore GP canceled

Formula One on Friday canceled the Singapore Grand Prix for the second year in a row because of the coronavirus pandemic. The street course race in Singapore under floodlights had been scheduled for Oct. 3. Singapore has largely relied on tight entry restrictions and contact tracing to keep infections low during the pandemic. Organizers said they would not be able to deliver “a full event experience fans have come to expect over the years, while safeguarding the health and safety of our fans, contractors, volunteers and staff.” The pandemic has already caused numerous changes to the 2021 calendar. The season-opener in Australia was postponed from March to November and the Canadian Grand Prix set for June 13 was canceled.