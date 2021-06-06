Bond resolution approved

SILOAM SPRINGS -- The city Public Facilities Board approved issuing Refunding Revenue Bonds Series 2021A and Series 2021B during the board meeting last week.

A motion was made to approve the new bonds by board member David Glass and was seconded by Vice Chair Carla Wasson. A unanimous vote from the board approved the resolution. Later that evening, the resolution went before the city directors, which unanimously approved the resolution.

The paperwork for the new bonds will be signed June 21, said John Brown University bond counsel Gordon Wilbourn of Kutak Rock.

The new bonds will refinance 2015 bonds which were used to refinance certain capital improvements on the John Brown University campus. Dr. Kim Hadley, vice president for Finance and Administration, said the 2021 bonds will be used to pay for a new faculty member.

"I think about things in terms of our budget, in terms of that service that we pay for our faculty," Hadley said.

The interest rate on the bonds will be 2.15% and will term on Dec. 1, 2030, said Wilbourn. He also said there will be no change in the way they pay out. Arvest Bank will purchase the bonds at the aggregate per value which is planned to be equal to $5,545,000, Hadley said.

Daniel Allen, senior vice president of Raymond James & Associates Inc. in Little Rock, said if it wasn't for Arvest, he wasn't sure the deal would have gotten done otherwise. Raymond James was the company that arranged the sale of the bonds to Arvest, according to the resolution.

"We had a lot of banks that said it's not JBU-specific, it's covid, it's private higher education," Allen said.

Allen thanked Arvest and specifically Levi Price, loan manager, for being able to come to the table with a competitive rate.

"I'm grateful for our long standing relationship with Arvest," Hadley said. "I appreciate the fact that they looked past that we're in higher education and were willing to take on this."

Other business conducted during the board meeting was the election of new officers. Kameron Slater, who was out of town but joined the meeting via video conference, was elected by the board to be the new chairperson. Wasson was elected to serve as vice chair and former Chair Tim McCord was elected to the position of secretary.

