Calendar for June 6, 2021

Sunday, June 6

Art League announces June meeting

The Pine Bluff Art League (PBAL) will host an in-person meeting from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave., in rooms A and B. League member Pat Sheffield will present a program on how the organization will collaborate with the Pine Bluff Boys and Girls Club. The league will provide an art mentorship program for the club with various art projects, according to a news release. Masks will be required and social distancing encouraged at the meeting. Refreshments won't be served. Space is limited to 40 people.

Through Sunday, June 6

School garden contest entries being accepted

Entries are being accepted for the eighth annual Arkansas Grown School Garden of the Year Contest until June 6. The contest is sponsored by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture and the Farm Credit Associations of Arkansas, according to a news release. Applicants may be any school, early childhood education facility, or alternative learning environment that had a school garden during the 2020-2021 school year or is planning to start a garden in the 2021-2022 school year. Winners will be announced at the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year. Details: https://www.cognitoforms.com/ArkansasAgriculture1/ArkansasGrownSchoolGardenOfTheYearContest2021.

Arts center invites artists to enter Rosenzweig Exhibition

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ASC), 701 S. Main St., seeks submissions to its Irene Rosenzweig Biennial Juried Exhibition for 2021. The deadline to enter is 11:59 p.m. June 6. The exhibition runs July 22 through Oct. 6, according to a news release. The exhibition is open to artists 18 or older who live in Arkansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee or Texas. Details: asc701.org/rosenzweig or call (870) 536-3375.

Beginning Monday, June 7

Senior centers offer to-go lunches

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior citizens centers, according to a news release. Although the centers aren't open for activities, these grab-and-go lunches are available: Monday -- Chili and beans with corn chips, shredded cheese, coleslaw, emerald pears, and milk; Tuesday -- Meatloaf with gravy, mashed potatoes, zesty squash, hot roll, berries and milk; Wednesday -- Sweet and sour chicken with rice, Chinese mixed vegetables, egg roll, Mandarin oranges, fortune cookie, and milk; Thursday -- Ham and cheese sandwich, broccoli and cauliflower salad, apricots, brownie, and milk; Friday -- Oven fried chicken, Au gratin potatoes, spinach, pineapples, and milk. Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center: (870) 543-6323.

TOPPS plans summer camp

TOPPS Inc. will host the Break Out youth summer camp from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 7 through Aug 6. Guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will be enforced. Slots will be limited, according to a news release. TOPPS will conduct reading, math and creative writing sessions in the mornings and enrichment activities in the afternoon, including physical fitness, swimming, skating, karate, robotics, music, crafts, cooking, fishing, sewing, tours and golf. Teens will be introduced to Junior Toastmasters, financial literacy, job training skills and entrepreneurship. For the application fee, weekly fee or details, interested participants should call TOPPS at (870) 850-6011 between 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Annette Dove is TOPPS' executive director.

Arts center hosts youth summer camps

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., offers summer camp sessions for youth. Camps include: THEATER CAMP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday–Friday, June 7–18; ages 12–17; THEATRE JR. CAMP: 1–4 p.m. Monday–Friday, June 21–25; ages 7–11; ART I CAMP: 9 a.m.–noon Monday–Friday, June 21–25; ages 7–11; CERAMICS CAMP: 1–4 p.m. Monday–Friday, June 28–July 2, July 5; ages 12–17; STEAM CAMP: 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Monday–Friday, July 12-16; ages 12–17; CREATE LAB: 1–4 p.m. Monday–Friday, July 19–23; ages 10-17; DANCE CAMP: 9 a.m.–noon Monday–Friday, July 19–23; ages 7–17. Income-based scholarships are available, according to a news release. For registration, scholarship applications or details, interested participants should visit asc701.org/summer-camps or contact Public Programs Coordinator Shakeelah Rahmaan at srahmaan@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

Beginning Tuesday, June 8

Business basics sessions set

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Ja'neen Elliott Marketing Agency to present Business Basics Bootcamp. The class will be held in person and via Zoom from noon to 1 p.m. June 8 or from 6-7:30 p.m. June 10. The cost is $9.99 if registration is made seven days in advance or $19.99, according to the Chamber newsletter. Topics will include finance, bookkeeping, taxes, marketing, brand, logo, online presence, retail space, and social media tricks and tips. Registration is available for June 8 at https://www.facebook.com/events/483621062849523/ and for June 10 at https://www.facebook.com/events/479240006739547/.

Wednesday, June 9

Foundation sets free grant writing event

Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation will host a free virtual grant writing workshop for local nonprofits. Participants are urged to attend the one-hour event via Zoom at noon June 9 to learn how to write and apply for grants. Foundation representatives will include Pine Bluff area executive director, Lawrence Fikes; Pine Bluff area affiliate board members MaryRoss Taylor and Ginger Casteel; and Shannon Williams, affiliate officer, according to a news release. The Zoom meeting ID is 841 8676 5061 and the passcode is pinebluff. For the Zoom link or to RSVP, emails should be sent to pinebluffarea@arcf.org. Details: Lawrence Fikes, (870) 850-7934 or email pinebluffarea@arcf.org.