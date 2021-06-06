Carver sworn in as council member

GRAVETTE — Three persons applied for the Ward 3, Position 1, position on the City Council, a seat vacated after the recent resignation of Rod Clardy.

One wasn’t a resident of Gravette. The other two applicants, Joshua Henderson and Richard Carver, attended the May 27 City Council meeting. Both addressed the council briefly.

Henderson, who moved to Gravette from Bella Vista, said he felt his background in the construction business would be helpful because of the growing number of developments and new construction projects in the city. Carver, who has lived in the same location in Hiwasse for 31 years, said he believed his previous experience on the council (two terms) would be beneficial to the community. Council members voted to approve Richard Carver as Clardy’s replacement.

He was sworn in by Mayor Kurt Maddox and took his position at the table.

Maddox thanked both Carver and Henderson for being willing to serve and fill the vacant council position. He told Henderson he would keep his paperwork on file and notify him whenever there was another opportunity to serve.

In other business, council members authorized the mayor to apply for federal Transportation Alternatives Program money to complete phase three of the city sidewalk/trail improvements plan. The money, if received, will be available at 80% federal participation and 20% local match.

Council members passed two rezoning ordinances. One rezoned 1.5 acres off Arkansas 72 in Hiwasse from A-1, agricultural, to C-2, highway commercial. The property is owned by Kayla Carlton, Colton Carlton, Jennifer Arnold and Travis Arnold. The second rezoned 2.05 acres owned by Rodney W. Mimms at 13835 Arkansas 279 from C-2, highway commercial, to R-1, single-family residential.

Council members voted to approve the preliminary plat application for the Jenna Estates large-scale development. This application is for a single-family R-1 subdivision on 40.8 acres off Arkansas 72 on the east side of Gravette, consisting of 24 buildable lots and three common areas. Another vote granted a permit to allow Tyler Burnes to construct an RV park and landscape business on property off North Mount Pleasant Road just south of Mount Pleasant Cemetery.

Two bids were submitted for ambulances to be used by the Fire Department. Council members voted to accept the lower bid of $230,080 from Demers and to authorize Maddox and finance director Carl Rabey to pursue financing the purchase with American Rescue Plan Act money. Maddox said the second bid, of $269,238, from Braun, included several add-ons.

Council members voted to approve several budget adjustments as presented by finance director Rabey. A resolution will be on the agenda at the next meeting. Rabey reported $213,600 remaining in the sidewalk bond fund and $9,974 in the parks bond fund.

