Clark, 37, pleads guilty, gets life term in his wife’s killing

A man accused of fatally shooting the woman he had been married to in August 2019 has pleaded guilty and was given a life sentence, according to the Craighead County prosecuting attorney’s office.

Marco Clark, 37, pleaded guilty to capital murder in the Aug. 24, 2019, death of 37-year-old Melinda Coburn, the prosecuting attorney’s office announced in a news release.

Potential jurors from Craighead County had been summoned and appeared in court for the scheduled trial. But before jury selection started, Clark pleaded guilty to the charge and Circuit Judge Dan Ritchey then issued the sentence.

The couple had separated in early August 2019.

Clark reportedly lured Coburn back to the family home and shot her, the news release stated.

“A plea of guilty to capital murder is a rare thing,” Prosecuting Attorney Keith L. Chrestman said in the news release.

Deputy prosecuting attorneys Gina Knight and Martin Lilly handled the prosecution.