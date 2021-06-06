Push to get water to 625 Crawford County residences in deadline limbo

MOUNTAINBURG -- An initiative to furnish potable water to about 625 households in north-central Crawford County has fallen short of the support it needs to proceed.

Mountainburg Mayor Susan Wilson said the city received 270 of the 400 signed water-user agreements, along with accompanying $100 deposits, needed by the Tuesday deadline she had set.

A committee of people who own property in the affected area will ask the City Council during its meeting June 14 to extend the deadline to Oct. 1.

No water system serves the households, which are between Mountainburg and Cedarville from the Washington County line south to Rudy in Crawford County, the mayor said. Residents either rely on wells for their water or haul it in.

Denise Wright has lived in the Chester area since 2003. She said she hauls water to her home in a 325-gallon tank that's in the back of her pickup. The round trip to a water filling station near the Lake Fort Smith Water Treatment Plant takes 60-90 minutes, she said.

And, the poor condition of the roads between her home and the station has taken a toll on her pickup, she said.

She supports the proposed water project not just for herself but for the many others she knows who desperately need water.

"Financially, it would increase my property values," she said. "I'm 65 now. I know at some time in the future, I'll be wanting to sell the property, and it would be extremely hard for me to sell a piece of property that didn't have running water on it."

Wilson said different groups have tried to resolve the water problem for at least 20 years. This time, the committee approached her with the proposed project that was developed with the Fort Smith-based firm Hawkins-Weir Engineers Inc.

Royal Wade Kimes, a country singer, said he and fellow property owner Cliff Hubbs put the five-member steering committee together and started developing the project in late 2016 or early 2017, when Neal Moon was mayor of Mountainburg. Kimes returned to the area from Nashville, Tenn., in 2016 and decided that something needed to be done after seeing "pickup after pickup" of people hauling water.

"One of the reasons why I would like to see this water, besides everybody just needs it, is the fact that some of the kids in these mountains don't have water, and so when they go to school, they have to take their showers at the school," Kimes said. "And I don't think that that should happen."

The project, which is divided into two phases, would include adding 66 miles of pipe to Mountainburg's water distribution system, Wilson said. The project would cost $9.5 million to $10 million, although a cost per household hasn't been determined.

Wilson said the city intends to get funding for the project through grants and loans from agencies such as the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Rural Development program, the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, the Arkansas Natural Resources Commission and Crawford County.

However, 400 property owners in the area need to sign user agreements that detail the conditions for purchasing water from the city, a requirement set by Wilson. Wilson said this is necessary to demonstrate to funding agencies that the project would be sustainable if financing is approved.

"As long as we can do it without it costing the city of Mountainburg to do it, I'm all for it," Wilson said.

The $100 deposit submitted with the user agreements, which is included in the total cost for the project, will serve as the participants' "buy-in" for construction once the project is funded, Wilson said. The deposits will be refunded if the project doesn't happen, and the agreements will be rendered null and void.

If the project does happen, monthly water bills for the customers would be about $50 for 1,000 gallons of water, according to Wilson. Customers would also have to pay a $150 utility deposit. Those wanting to hook onto the water system after it is already in place would have to pay a minimum of $1,500.

The city held public meetings on April 1, May 1 and Tuesday to answer property owners' questions about the project, as well as provide them an opportunity to sign user agreements.

Kimes said the steering committee and other residents have been notifying property owners in the area about the project and the user agreements. Kimes believes the covid-19 pandemic is a significant factor in missing the 400 sign-ups goal.

Jeremy Shores, vice president of operations for Hawkins-Weir Engineers, said the firm has prepared a preliminary engineering report and an environmental assessment for the project free of charge.

Mountainburg buys its water from Fort Smith.

The Western Arkansas Planning and Development District would help Mountainburg apply for grants for this project, Wilson said.