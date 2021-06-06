WEDDING: Dr. Jennifer Elizabeth Saccente and Edward Disney Thompson

Wedding vows were exchanged by Dr. Jennifer Elizabeth Saccente and Edward Disney Thompson at 5 p.m. Saturday, May 29, in Trinity Episcopal Cathedral with the Very Rev. Amy Dafler Meaux officiating.

Parents of the bride are Drs. Suzanne and Michael Saccente of Little Rock. She is the granddaughter of Betty and Herbert Lutz of Chester, S.C.; Arlene and Tom Saccente of Melbourne, Fla.; and George and the late Lillian Kelly of Patchogue, N.Y.

The groom is the son of Allyson and Travis Thompson of Benton. His grandparents are Jeanette Alsobrook of Benton; Donna and Bob Alsobrook of Bentonville; Kathryn Disney of Golden, Colo.; and Paulette and Gary Thompson of Brighton, Colo.

Railings at the church entrance were decorated with greenery and the sanctuary held two cathedral arrangements of peach and ivory wedding flowers. Music was by organist Jason Pennington-Saugey.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/606wed/]

The bride was escorted by her father. She wore a sleeveless ballgown of Alencon lace embellished with intricate metallic embroidery. Her silk tulle veil was cathedral-length. She carried a gathered Edwardian clutch-bouquet of peach and cream roses, white peonies, ivory and peach ranunculus and trailing jasmine vine.

Serving as maids of honor were Rebecca Orsak of Atlanta and Karen Santana-Garces of Washington. Bridesmaids were Caroline Thompson of Benton, sister of the groom; Molly Chaffee of Austin, Texas, cousin of the bride; and Drs. Sarah Beckwith, Brittany Flippo and Brooke Kamath, all of Little Rock. They wore eucalyptus-colored chiffon gowns with V-necklines and full skirts.

Flower girl and ring bearer were McKenzie Mack of Little Rock and Herbert "Hobbs" Daniel Lutz III of Chester, S.C., cousin of the bride.

Conley Hurst of Little Rock was best man. Groomsmen, who also served as ushers, were Thomas Saccente of Fort Smith, brother of the bride; Cody Solomon of Brooklyn, N.Y.; Spencer Payne of Buffalo, N.Y.; Jamaal Jones and John Crum, both of Houston; and Wilson Miller of Dallas.

After the ceremony, a reception was held at the Country Club of Little Rock. Guest tables alternated towering arrangements of wedding flowers in crystal trumpet vases with low free-form garden style centerpieces set on crystal cake plates. Music was by The Big John Miller Band.

The bride is a magna cum laude graduate of Washington and Lee University with a bachelor's degree in biology and from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences where she earned a medical degree and honors in pediatrics and honors in global health and community service. She starts this month as a pediatrics resident physician at Baylor Texas Children's Hospital.

The groom graduated with honors and a bachelor's degree in history from Washington and Lee and is an operations and culinary director and senior vice president of Leaf and Grain in Houston.

After a honeymoon in San Francisco and Sonoma, Calif., the couple will make their home in Houston.