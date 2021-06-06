Jefferson County Food Safety reports for the week of June 6, 2021

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

SUPERSTOP SHELL, 3000 E. Harding Ave. Date of inspection May 7. Chicken salad (45 degrees F) in display cooler is out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Observed single use straws being stored in a cup by coffee machine. Single use straws must be stored in original package and in a manner that prevents contamination before being used. Three compartment sink is unclean and needs to be cleaned. Drink fountain counter top is visibly unclean. Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. Ceiling in walk in cooler is unclean. Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean.

TINY LITTLE BLESSINGS LEARNING CENTER & CHILD CARE, 105 S. Highway 365, Redfield. Date of inspection May 17. Observed can goods stored directly on the floor. Can goods shall be stored six inches above the floor to be in in compliance with established regulations. Observed wiping clots laying in hand washing sink. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with Regulations pertaining to Retail Food establishment.

BIG T'S BAR AND GRILL, 218 S. Blake St. Date of inspection May 14. Tomato juice (53 degrees F) in refrigerator in bar is out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Tomato juice was discarded during inspection. Facility lacks internal probe food thermometer. Food temperature measuring device shall be provided and readily accessible for use in ensuring attainment and maintenance of food temperature.

CORNER GROCERY & MARKET, 2118 W. 13th Ave. Date of inspection May 14. Observed eggs in walk in cooler stored directly on the floor. Food must be stored six inches above the floor to be in compliance with established regulations. Observation: Facility lacks test strips. Corrective Action: Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions.