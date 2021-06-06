Jefferson County Marriages and Divorces for the week of June 6, 2021

Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded, according to the Jefferson County Clerk's office:

Isiah Solomon Dumas Jr., 64, of Pine Bluff, and Stacie Denise Coleman, 54, of North Little Rock, recorded June 2.

Ethan Lee Jennings, 27, of DeWitt, and Karen Lawanda Worthen, 52, of Pine Bluff, recorded June 2.

Collars Willie Davis, 60, and Annie Bell Hadley, 57, both of Pine Bluff, recorded June 1.

Dentwone Winston Gipson, 35, of Star City, and Cynthia R. Bunting, 38, of Pine Bluff, recorded June 1.

Corey Deon Hayes, 30, and Keyarria Amoore Adkins, 29, both of White Hall, recorded June 3.

Jaylyn Ke'von Edwards, 20, and Braci Sonae Johnson, 22, both of Pine Bluff, recorded June 4.

Divorces

Divorces granted according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk's office:

Ernest Williams v. Whitney Williams, granted June 3.

Charmire Savage v. Marquettis Savage, granted June 2.

Joseph Kelems v. Stephanie Kelems, granted June 1.

Jonathan Terry v. Artavia Terry, granted June 1.

Charles Eason v. Virginia Eason, granted June 1.

Lindsay Featherson v. Marshall Featherson, granted June 1.

Samantha Murray v. Justin Murray, granted June 1.