Libraries kicking off their summer reading programs

FARMINGTON -- Farmington and Lincoln public librairies start their summer reading programs this week, with Lincoln scheduling a weekly on-site program on Wednesday mornings, and Farmington having more of a hybird program for families throughout the summer.

The theme for the summer reading program is Tails and Tales.

Marie Ingersoll, children's librarian for Farmington, said she is excited to be able to plan events for families this summer.

"It's a much better feeling than last summer," Ingersoll said. "It's nice to be able to plan it out."

Both libraries will kick off their summer reading program with "Marty Boone Balloon Magic Show."

Boone was at Lincoln Square for Lincoln Library's summer reading program Wednesday and then traveled to Farmington Library for a special outdoor performance the same afternoon.

Farmington has other special performances scheduled for the summer, Morning Star Bird Sanctuary at 10 a.m. June 13 and Trike Theatre on July 23.

Its weekly summer reading programs will be held outside on the lawn from 10-11 a.m. beginning Tuesday. Another program, called "Work Out Your Wild Side," open to all ages, will be held outside from 1-2 p.m. beginning Thursday.

"All events will be outside," Ingersoll said. "Because kids are not yet eligible for vaccines, we wanted to keep going the route we're going and play it safe."

One new family event is called "Talewise: Unicorn's Break the Cage," and families will be able to sign up as a group and reserve the community room for about 45 minutes during the week of July 12 for a private viewing of an interactive virtual program.

"That will be dipping our toes in the water to see how in-house activities go," Ingersoll said.

Plans for tweens, teenagers and adults include a book club for ages 8-12. Participants will read the book, "Ranger in Time: Rescue on the Oregon Trail," and the program will include activities that correlate with what's happening in the book.

Ingersoll said the reading program will have different incentives and weekly prizes for each age group.

"We're pretty excited," she said. "We're still calling it a hybird summer reading program. We will still have safety precautions, just in case."

Lincoln will host its weekly summer reading program at 10 a.m. Wednesdays, either inside the community building on Lincoln Square or outside on the square.

Lincoln's special events include Amazeum Enchanted Engineering at 10 a.m. Friday and June 23; Kinders Music Show, 10 a.m., June 16; a magic show and foam cannon play time on June 30.

Leandra Kapity, children's librarian, said she is looking forward to everyone "having a great time" during the month of June.

Prairie Grove Public Library's summer reading program starts June 16.

Lynn Kutter may be reached by email at lkutter@nwadg.com.