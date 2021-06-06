LSU scores in 10th to stay alive

EUGENE, Ore. -- Giovanni DiGiacomo drove in the winning run with a walk-off single in the 10th inning as No. 3 regional seed LSU beat fourth-seeded Central Connecticut State 6-5 in a Eugene Regional elimination game Saturday.

The Tigers (35-23) prolonged Coach Paul Mainieri's 39-year career for at least another day. Mainieri announced recently he would retire at the end of the season.

DiGiacomo faced Central Connecticut State's Jake Neuman (5-1) with one out and the bases loaded. He fouled off a pair of 2-2 pitches before poking a grounder through the center of the infield to score Gavin Dugas.

LSU tied it at 5-5 after a three-run third inning, then both teams went scoreless until DiGiacomo's game-winner. Garrett Edwards got the Tigers most of the way with five scoreless innings in relief, and Devin Fontenot (4-2) came on to keep the Blue Devils scoreless in the 10th.

Noah Martinez homered to cap a five-run second inning for the Blue Devils (28-15).

GAINESVILLE REGIONAL

SOUTH ALABAMA 19,

FLORIDA 1

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Santi Montiel homered and drove in five runs, and South Alabama collected 21 hits in a victory over stunned Florida in an elimination game.

The Jaguars handed Florida (38-22) its second-largest margin of defeat in program history.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, following a walk, a ground out on a sacrifice bunt and fly out, with two away, South Alabama proceeded to collect 10 consecutive hits, scored 10 runs and sent the next 11 batters to the plate.

For the Jaguars (34-21), Kaleb DeLaTorre batted 4 for 5 with 3 RBI, Cameron Tissue was 3 for 6 with 4 RBI, and Andrew Bates and Ethan Wilson each went 3 for 6.

RUSTON REGIONAL

ALABAMA 3, RIDER 1

RUSTON, La. -- William Hamiter hit a two-out, two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning and Alabama went on to beat Rider (23-18) in an elimination game.

Alabama (31-25) entered Saturday's contest having scored just three runs in its last three games, which all resulted in defeats. The Tide batted 4 for 29 in Friday's 8-1 loss against North Carolina State.

OXFORD REGIONAL

SOUTHERN MISS 21,

SE MISSOURI STATE 0

OXFORD, Miss. -- Christopher Sargent hit three home runs, and Gabe Montenegro and Reed Trimble each tallied five hits as Southern Mississippi beat Southeast Missouri State (30-22) in an elimination game.

The Golden Eagles (38-20) tied an NCAA Tournament record previously set by LSU and Vanderbilt for most runs scored in a shutout win.

The Golden Eagles amassed 24 total hits.

COLUMBIA REGIONAL

VIRGINIA 13,

JACKSONVILLE 8

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Zack Gelof and Kyle Teel had four hits each, Jake Gelof and Chris Newell homered, and Virginia beat Jacksonville (16-34) in an elimination game on Saturday.

The No. 3 regional seed Cavaliers (30-24) scored in seven of the eight innings they went to the plate and finished with 21 hits.

KNOXVILLE REGIONAL

TENNESSEE 9,

LIBERTY 3

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Liam Spence led off the game with a home run and hit another in the second inning, and No. 3 overall seed Tennessee beat Liberty in the winners' bracket game.

Liberty and second-seeded Duke will play in an elimination game today. The Volunteers (47-16) await the winner for a chance to clinch the region tonight. The Flames (40-15) would need to beat Duke and Tennessee today to force a Monday final with the Volunteers.

Tennessee set an NCAA Tournament program record with five home runs, all in the first three innings, to build a 7-0 lead. Drew Gilbert, who hit a walk-off grand slam in the Volunteers' Friday night win, added a home run in the third. Luc Lipcius hit home runs in the second and third innings.

DUKE 14,

WRIGHT STATE 6

RJ Schreck hit three home runs and drove in five runs as Duke pulled away from Wright State (35-13) in an elimination game.

Schreck, who batted 4 for 6, homered in the first, third and fifth innings. The left-handed Schreck just missed a fourth home run in his last at-bat in the top of the ninth, driving a shot to the warning track.

Duke (33-21) never trailed and built a 7-4 lead after four innings.

NASHVILLE REGIONAL

INDIANA STATE 9,

PRESBYTERIAN 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Zach Frey struck out a career-high 10 in a complete game win, Miguel Rivera had five RBI, and Indiana State beat Presbyterian (22-23) in an elimination game.

Frey gave up 2 earned runs on 5 hits and 1 walk for the Sycamores (31-20).

STARKVILLE REGIONAL

CAMPBELL 16, SAMFORD 13

STARKVILLE, Miss. -- Grant Harris hit a two-run home run in a 3-for-3 effort at the plate and Campbell (36-17) held off Samford (35-24) in an elimination game.

Kevin Westlake got Ryan Crockett to hit into a double play after Samford loaded the bases to end it and earn his fourth save.

FORT WORTH REGIONAL

OREGON STATE 10,

McNEESE STATE 5

FORT WORTH -- Kyle Dernedde hit two base-clearing doubles as No. 2 regional seed Oregon State beat fourth-seeded McNeese State (32-30) in an elimination game.

Dernedde's six RBI tied Bill Rowe for the program record in a postseason game. His doubles powered five-run innings in both the fourth and eighth for the Beavers (35-23).

GREENVILLE REGIONAL

MARYLAND 16,

NORFOLK STATE 0

GREENVILLE, N.C. -- Bobby Zmarzlak hit two of Maryland's seven home runs as the No. 3 regional seed Terrapins beat fourth-seeded Norfolk State (25-28) in an elimination game.

Zmarzlak scored 4 times and went 4-for-5 with 2 home runs, a double and 4 RBI. Justin Vought and Randy Bednar each went 2-for-4 with a home run for Maryland (29-17).

LUBBOCK REGIONAL

UCLA 13, ARMY 6

LUBBOCK, Texas -- Matt McLain had 3 RBI, Noah Cardenas went 3 for 3 and UCLA (36-19) beat Army (28-25) in an elimination game.

Cardenas, who was twice hit by a pitch, scored two times and had a two-run single in the seventh to cap the scoring.

Sam Ruta went 3 for 3 with a home run and 4 RBI for Army.

AUSTIN REGIONAL

FAIRFIELD 6, SOUTHERN 2

AUSTIN, Texas -- Jake Noviello spread four hits across five innings and moved his record to 9-0 as Fairfield beat Southern (20-30) in an elimination game.

It was the first NCAA Tournament win in Fairfield history, and Noviello's win sets a new Stags (38-4) single-season record.

TUSCON REGIONAL

OKLAHOMA STATE 5,

GRAND CANYON 3

TUSCON, Ariz. -- Parker Scott allowed 3 runs, 2 earned, over 6 1/3 innings and Oklahoma State (36-18) beat Grand Canyon (39-21) in an elimination game.

Carson McCusker narrowly beat out a potential inning-ending double play at first on a fielder's choice that drove in Max Hewitt before Christian Encarnacion-Strand scored on a throwing error to give the Cowboys a 4-1 lead in the top of the fifth inning.

SOUTH BEND REGIONAL

CENTRAL MICHIGAN 8,

MICHIGAN 2

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Garrett Navarra and Griffin Lockwood-Powell homered, Jordan Patty gave up one run in 7 2/3 innings, and Central Michigan beat Michigan in an elimination game.