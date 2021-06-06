Marker will honor dead Black teen Brick policy ends after public outcry

Marker will honor

dead Black teen

The Associated Press

CHICAGO -- A Black teenager whose death along a segregated Chicago beach sparked a weeklong race riot in 1919 that left dozens of people dead is finally getting a grave marker.

A stone marker is tentatively set to be installed in late July atop the grave of 17-year-old Eugene Williams at Lincoln Cemetery in the suburb of Blue Island, Ill. A group of citizens raised $5,000 to buy the marker, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Williams, who lived in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood, had just graduated from high school when he drowned in July 1919 after being struck by a rock thrown by a white man as he entered an area of Lake Michigan that was unofficially a whites-only area.

Williams' death in a city with deep racial tensions helped spark a weeklong race riot that left 23 Black people and 15 white people dead.

Police never arrested the white man identified as the person who threw the rock, and most of the homicides that occurred during the race riot also went unsolved and unpunished.

Williams and several Black riot victims were buried in unmarked plots at the cemetery. The new grave marker will feature a telling of Williams' life and death.

Scott Priz, an attorney who helped raise money for the marker, said it is "a long time coming."

"I think it's good that the country -- well, some of the country, I guess -- is finally waking up to the terrible things that were done," he said. "There's even more that we need to, as a country, first acknowledge that they happened ... but also sort of have a reckoning with it."

The country recently marked the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, when a white mob descended on a Black section of Oklahoma's second-largest city. An estimated 75 to 300 people were killed and hundreds of Black-owned homes and businesses were destroyed during the two days of terror.

Brick policy ends

after public outcry

The Associated Press

GEORGETOWN, Texas -- An Austin suburb says it will no longer allow memorial bricks to be placed around its courthouse, after several honoring Confederate soldiers were purchased and installed.

The bricks, which people could buy for $50 in memory of any citizen or veteran, were part of a program run by the Williamson County Historical Commission that placed them on the sidewalk around the county courthouse in Georgetown, the Austin American-Statesman reported Saturday.

About 20 bricks were recently installed, including nine honoring Confederate soldiers and officials.

Several Williamson County residents said they only discovered the bricks honoring the Confederates a few weeks ago.

In a letter, Georgetown City Manager David Morgan said officials reviewed the memorial brick program after concerns were raised about it.

"We have discovered this program has been in place without a formal agreement for some time between the City of Georgetown and the Historical Commission," Morgan said.

Aly Van Dyke, a spokeswoman for the city, said Friday that the City Council would consider options about what to do with the bricks already in place.

Mickie Ross, a member of the historical commission, said the bricks were meant to honor veterans of all wars, and she defended the ones honoring Confederate soldiers.

"If we are honoring all veterans of a war, those are veterans of a war," said Ross.

But some residents want the Confederate bricks removed. Among them is Jaquita Wilson-Kirby, a member of the anti-racism group Courageous Conversations Georgetown, who called them "an abomination."

The debate over the bricks comes as Williamson County commissioners plan to form a panel to study the history of a Confederate monument at the courthouse and options for its future, including its possible removal.