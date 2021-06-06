BASKETBALL

Nets down Bucks; Harden injured

NEW YORK -- Kevin Durant scored 29 points, Kyrie Irving had 25 and the two superstars carried the Brooklyn Nets after James Harden's early injury in a 115-107 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Harden didn't even make it through a minute before leaving with a right hamstring injury, an injury that forced him to miss two losses to the Bucks in May.

But the Nets beat Milwaukee when it mattered most without him, getting 19 points from Joe Harris and 18 points and 14 rebounds from Blake Griffin.

And they got a solid defensive effort despite giving up plenty of size, limiting the Bucks to 13 points below their NBA-leading average.

Durant grabbed 10 rebounds and Irving had eight assists, throwing some spectacular passes as the Nets moved the ball around quickly and had the Bucks a step or more behind all night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points and 11 rebounds, but the Bucks were just 6 for 30 from three-point range and lost for the first time in the playoffs after storming past Miami in a first-round sweep.

Brook Lopez scored 19 points for the Bucks and Jrue Holiday had 17 points and nine rebounds. Khris Middleton finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds but was 6 for 23, missing all five three-pointers.

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shakes off Milwaukee Bucks forward P.J. Tucker during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series Saturday, June 5, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo shoots over Brooklyn Nets forward Nicolas Claxton (33) during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series Saturday, June 5, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) drives to the basket between Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) and forward Nicolas Claxton (33) during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series Saturday, June 5, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) leaves the court early in the first quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks during Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series Saturday, June 5, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) walks off the court past Kevin Durant early in the first quarter of Game 1 of the team's NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, June 5, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving reacts during the second half of Game 1 of the team's NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, June 5, 2021, in New York. The Nets won 115-107. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant high-fives Kyrie Irving (11) during the second half of Game 1 of the team's NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, June 5, 2021, in New York. The Nets won 115-107. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)