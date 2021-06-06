Officer-involved shooting kills Carroll County man

GREEN FOREST -- A man is dead after an officer involved shooting in Green Forest on Saturday, according to release from the Arkansas State Police.

The report stated a Green Forest police officer approached an apartment shortly before 8 a.m. after three roommates of Maung Tway, 34, asked police to remove Tway for causing a disturbance.

When the police officer asked Tway to come out of his room, Tway opened the door holding a large knife, according to the report.

The officer told Tway to drop the knife, but Tway continued toward the officer. After repeated commands to drop the knife, the report says the officer shot Tway and wounded him. Tway was taken to Mercy Hospital in Berryville where he later died, according to the release.

The special agents of the state police Criminal Investigation Division will prepare a file for the Carroll County prosecutor, who will decide if the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer was consistent with Arkansas laws, according to the statement.