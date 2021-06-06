Patterson proposes pier that meets disabilities act standards

SILOAM SPRINGS -- City Administrator Phillip Patterson discussed the possibility of the city building an Americans with Disabilities Act fishing pier with an adaptive kayak launch at City Lake Park during a city board meeting recently.

The board members -- minus Director Reid Carroll, who was absent -- all voiced their approvals for Patterson to look into the matter further.

Patterson initially considered having John Brown University's construction class build a simple wooden fishing pier between two of the central peninsulas, or what Patterson refers to as "the fingers," he said. As Patterson dug deeper, he discovered a floating pier with an adaptive kayak launch, which Patterson brought before the board.

"The three things that I wanted to bring to the board's attention, which relates to this, is the construction, the design and the timing," Patterson said. "We have a recommendation on the first two and we wanted some feedback from the board on the last issue."

Staff talked about putting a T-shaped pier at the end of the fingers, but the need to have an Americans with Disabilities Act accessible path created more of a problem, Patterson said.

JBU's construction class could build the wooden platform, deck and railing, but they would not be able to build what Patterson referred to as the super structure.

The super structure Patterson referred to would consist of the dock on the left side of the pier where people could fish and an adaptive kayak launch on the right side complete with a multi-step bench with a platform that slides out and rails for people to pull themselves into and out of their kayak, he said.

Patterson said he reached out to a company called Board Safe, which builds these types of fishing piers. The designers of the rails for a person to raise and lower themselves out of a kayak are designed by people with disabilities, Patterson said. The fishing pier would cost between $75,000-$85,000, Patterson said.

"I believe Siloam Springs has to set itself apart and be unique from Fayetteville and Bentonville," Patterson said.

One of the ways Siloam Springs could do that was to be one of two Arkansas cities to have an Americans with Disabilities Act fishing pier with an adaptive kayak launch, Patterson said. The second city is Eureka Springs with an Americans with Disabilities Act pier of a different design located on Lake Leatherwood.

In regards to timing, Patterson said if the board wanted to proceed this year with the fishing pier they could vote to amend the budget. Since this is coming up in June, grants would not be available until next year, Patterson said. He asked the board what they wanted to do.

Director David Allen asked if it would be possible to do the pier this year by adjusting the budget but also applying for the grant next year. Patterson told Allen he was almost positive any work done before the grant was awarded would not be part of the available funds.

Allen said he was amazed at what Patterson found. Director Carol Smiley said it made her happy to see this.

"If we could only do the standing pier I would be happy with that, but the floating pier I think offers so much more for people that are disabled," Smiley said.

Smiley also thanked Bob Holloway, who wrote a letter to the city recommending the Americans with Disabilities Act fishing pier. Director Lesa Rissler also gave a thank you to Holloway for his idea and said her nephew has Cerebral Palsy, and the fishing pier opens up a whole new sport for him if he goes that routes.

Director Marla Sappington said she thinks it's excellent and Director Brad Burns said he has no problem amending the budget, he said.

"From my perspective and I would be comfortable going up to $100,000 because I think the approach for ADA compliancy to meet wet weather and things of that nature," Burns said.

Burns did recommend moving the pier to the west because of deeper waters for fishing or boating, he said.

Patterson thanked the board for their input.

Marc Hayot may be reached by email at mhayot@nwadg.com.