Pine Bluff students join national virtual graduation

Seventy students in the Pine Bluff Interested Citizens for Voter Registration Pen or Pencil "Writing A New History" Education Expansion will take part in the virtual graduation ceremony as ambassador students. The graduation will be live-streamed from 1-2:45 p.m. June 15 from the sanctuary of First Assembly of God Church, 1002 Ridgway Road.

Pine Bluff youths will join 215 others from around the country in the 400 Years of African American History Federal Commission Virtual Graduation for Pine Bluff ambassador schools, according to a news release.

Local schools include Pine Bluff High School, Robert F. Morehead Middle School, Watson Chapel Junior High School, and Pine Bluff Lighthouse Academy. Watson Chapel High School did not participate this year.

For their work, students will receive an official graduation certificate from the Federal 400 YAAH Commission. Each school chose special T-shirts for the graduation. Written on the front is "History Matters, Choices Made Matter, Sacrifices Made Matter."

Students will also receive gift cards from McDonald's. Trenton Harris, a 2021 graduate of Pine Bluff High School, will speak, representing Pine Bluff's participating schools.

Rex M. Ellis, chairman of the 400 Years of African American History Federal Commission, will greet students and Nick Cannon will offer a salute, "No Weapon."

The federal commission was established to mark the arrival of the first enslaved Africans in 1619, who were brought to Point Comfort in the colony of Virginia.

Students engaged in "Let's Talk About Our Dream: Writing A New History" which is the signature program and national education initiative of the commission, according to the release.

As ambassadors, the schools used three focus areas, Breaking Barriers, STEMulating Freedom and The Future and Take A Stand To Keep A Seat.

SCHOOLS AND GRADUATES

Robert F. Morehead Middle School

Trevion Burnett, Judy Laisen, Taveon Lew Justin Flowers, Tajaikica Burgess, Jamari Wilson, Jeremyah Davis, Dasiey Hicks, Anthony Jones and Dalan Williams.

Pine Bluff Lighthouse Academy

8th Grade -- Mackenzie Womack, Jecarvion Sims and Julian Childs.

7th Grade -- Kenneth Cole, Samiah Tener, Elijah Johnson, Kemarious McBride, Addison Davis, Madison Shavers, Ryan Dixson, Reshawn Davis, Reshawd Davis and Kyle Jones.

6th Grade -- Jermontae Briggs, Dhavarian Avery, Corbin Williams, Ahmad Muhammad, Calyse Jones, Kimora Goodwin and Treshaune Reed.

5th grade -- Braylon Williams.

Pine Bluff High School

Carl Redus, Carvis Campbell, Ashton Laurent, Phillip Austin, Cason Blunt, David Carroll, Trenton Harris, Charles Battles, Lee Battles, Armand Buckhanan, Charlese Colen, Kyesha Burnett, Tierra Swygart, Amiya Helloms, Aerial Reid, Indonesia Jackson, Morgan White, Erin Westmoreland, Semiya Hampton and Zalandrea Roberson.

Watson Chapel Junior High School 7th Grade

Demetria Smith, Michael Skinner, Anlyah Shelby, Amari L. Robinson, Ahmiyah Redix, Labron Modacure, Taniyah Jones, Ja'von Ingram, Leah Jackson, Dwight D. Bennett, Anosha Brunson, Same'J Carmon, Bethany Cook, Nathaniel L. Hull, Alexiah J. Anderson, Saif Sufyan, Latasia D. Washington, Kaitlyn E. Williams and Jamarion Burns.