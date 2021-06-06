Plant sale finances garden group

While Kelsey Hicks of White Hall shopped for inexpensive but healthy plants, her 2-year-old son, Jamie, smiled and waved, making fast friends at the Master Gardener of Jefferson County's Annual Plant Sale on Saturday morning.

Hicks' plant choices came with plenty of advice on care, like that of master gardener Susan Buckner, who had grown the dark elephant ear plants that were part of the offerings on display under the cover at Saracen Landing.

"These love shade," she said.

Like many others, Kitty Rubenstein, an advanced master gardener with lifetime status because she is a 15-year plus member, brought "extras" from her garden to sell Saturday morning.

It was barely 7 a.m. when the sale was scheduled to start, but a dozen or so people were already filling their carts.

While at the checkout table, operated by master gardeners Linda Power and Kay Cromwell, most customers donated $1 or more for a chance of winning an 8-foot planter box, which was won by E.J. Adams.

It was painted, lined and ready to use.

Between the raffle and plant sales, the event raised more than $1,300.

The Master Gardener Program is overseen by the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture's Cooperative Extension Service.

Pia Woods, Extension staff chair, 4-H agent and one of the master gardener advisers, said the Annual Plant Sale was started in 2019.

There were Southern garden favorites for sale, including several varieties of daylilies, hostas, ferns and trees for the home landscape, as well as pots of young tomatoes and herbs.

There also were house plants, a popular trend at the moment, as well as shrubs and small trees available, and plenty of master gardeners who were eager to share their knowledge.

Keeping it local

All the money raised will remain in Jefferson County and be used for educational purposes and the purchase of equipment and necessities for their demonstration garden and greenhouse.

For example, part of the money will be used to buy supplies for the demonstration garden at 501 Idaho St.

It's often an educational destination for pre-school, school and adult groups who can tour the garden and see a variety of tomatoes, corn, pumpkins and other produce being grown.

"The kids are one of the main reasons for having it," Woods said.

"We get to introduce a new generation to the garden. Many think food comes from the grocery store," Rubenstein said.

Also, the extra produce is donated to Jefferson County's Neighbor-to-Neighbor program.

"I'm very happy about that part of the program. We're doing something for other people," Rubenstein said.

In the greenhouse, the money is used to purchase seeds and pots.

The entire Master Gardener program is self-sufficient.

"We don't get any money from the state. It's all volunteer and done by fundraising," Woods said.

Come join the growing fun

According to their website, the Arkansas Master Gardener Program was started in 1988 with about 40 members in four central Arkansas counties that included Jefferson, Pulaski, Garland and Saline.

It's grown to more than 3,100 volunteers in 67 Arkansas counties.

Many see the master gardener status as an unattainable goal, but Woods encouraged anyone who is interested to check out the program.

The first step is to fill out an application and send it to the Cooperative Extension Office.

Rubenstein said, "A lot of people have said to me that 'I'm not a good gardener,' but we are an educational organization. We will teach you to become a gardener or a better gardener."

Anyone who wants to put in the time, at a cost of about $100, although there are scholarships available, can become a master gardener, Rubenstein said.

After three years, members can take advanced classes such as landscaping and more.

"We're not exclusive but welcome everyone ... It's not hard, and it's a wonderful learning experience," Rubenstein said.

For more information, please contact the Jefferson County Extension Office at 870 534-1033 or go to https://www.uaex.edu/yard-garden/master-gardeners/.

