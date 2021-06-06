Police arrest man in '20 hit-and-run

Arkansas State Police arrested a Lonoke County man on a warrant for an April 2020 hit-and-run incident that left one man dead in North Little Rock.

Jason Jackson, 35, of Lonoke is being held at the Pulaski County jail in lieu of $50,000 bond. He is charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident involving a death.

Officers responded on April 22, 2020, at 9 a.m. to U.S. 70 East near Harris Road where a passing motorist found the body of 51-year-old Ervin Brendel of North Little Rock, according to an affidavit.

Investigators determined the incident happened the night before and found video evidence of Brendel running in the area that evening with Jackson's vehicle driving in the area, the affidavit said.

Two confidential informants came forward to tell police that Jackson admitted to striking Brendel and failing to stop, according to the affidavit.

Sheriff's office deputies transferred Jackson from the Lonoke County jail on Wednesday, an arrest report said.