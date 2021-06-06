POLICE BEAT: North Little Rock police arrest man on robbery charge

North Little Rock police arrested a Maumelle man after a reported robbery attempt Friday night, according to an arrest report.

An officer was sent at 8 p.m. to 75 Riverfront Drive where a man told police that Lonnell Fort, 33, punched and scratched him in an attempt to steal his vehicle, the report said.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

Fort was spotted in the area and ran from police, the report said. He was arrested at 200 E. Washington Ave. and taken to the Pulaski County jail where he was being held in lieu of $15,000 bond, the report said.

Fort is charged with felony robbery, misdemeanor fleeing and misdemeanor resisting arrest.