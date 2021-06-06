Police: Officer at UAMS arrested

Authorities arrested a University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences police officer for possession of child pornography Friday morning.

Little Rock police served a warrant at 6:35 a.m. on Gregory McKinney, 54, at UAMS police headquarters before taking him to the Pulaski County jail, according to police documents.

Authorities charged McKinney with two counts of felony distribution/possession/viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child. McKinney is being held without bond in the detention facility.

According to a police incident report, McKinney is ranked as a lieutenant in the UAMS Police Department.