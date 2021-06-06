Pool now open in Decatur

DECATUR — After a year of closure due to the covid-19 pandemic, the City Council decided to open the pool at Old City Park.

The City Council debated on whether or not to open the facility since parts of the pool were in a state of disrepair due to inactivity. After a lengthy discussion, the council finally voted to open the pool for the 2021 season.

The city maintenance crew made several repairs to the pool and, with the health department’s approval, readied the facility to meet the public.

The pool will be open from noon to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, through Aug. 14.

The cost for admission is $2 for persons of all ages. Children three and under get in free. An individual season pass is available for $50. Each additional family member, up to four living in the same home, is $10 each. Households with more than five immediate family members will be charged a flat rate of $100. Season passes require payment at City Hall. Pool party prices are also available at the city hall.

Children under six must be accompanied by an adult at all times. A new rule for the pool this year is that any child still in diapers will be required to wear a swim diaper.

For more information or to book a pool party, contact City Hall at (479) 752-3912, option 4, or the Old City Park Pool at (479) 752-3733.

Mike Eckels may be reached by email at meckels@nwadg.com .