Public input sought on new Arkansas 59 bridge plans

SILOAM SPRINGS -- The Arkansas Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday to share the proposed design for the Illinois River bridge replacement on Arkansas 59 in Benton County.

It will be an open house, in-person meeting with no formal presentations. The public is invited to visit any time during the scheduled hours to view exhibits, ask questions and offer comments. The meeting will be at the Holiday Inn Express Boardroom, 2100 U.S. 412 West.

Federal covid-19 guidelines for in-person meetings will be in place.

Comments also can be made on the Transportation Department's website at https://bit.ly/3g3RgWI until 4:30 p.m. June 25.

The link also links to an online public meeting website. The website will provide project materials and handouts that are available at the in-person meetings. A separate link on that page will provide a Spanish version of the presentation.

People also can print the comment form and mail it to: Environmental Division, 10324 Interstate 30, Little Rock, AR 72209.

Those without internet access may contact Karla Sims at (501) 569-2000 to ask questions about the proposed project and how to access project information at karla.sims@ardot.gov.