OPINION | KAREN MARTIN: Ready to go, but not there yet

After years of attending the Tribeca Film Festival--we missed only one since its inception in 2001, and that was because our flight got canceled at the last minute --we were ready to go to Manhattan again in April 2020. Like everything else that month, the festival was canceled.

The airline provided vouchers for the cost of the flights, and we were thrilled to learn earlier this year that Tribeca planned to go ahead with its 20th annual festival, moving it from its usual 10 days in April to 10 days in June.

Details were in short supply on venues, screening schedules, panel discussions, social gatherings, and all the other aspects that make this event a favorite for film journalists (Philip Martin and I are members of Southeast Film Critics Association, and I'm also a member of Alliance of Women Film Journalists), but we plunged ahead, applying for press credentials (deadline for application was May 12), booking flights with those stored travel vouchers, and finding a decent hotel at a surprisingly reasonable rate near the festival's epicenter in the Tribeca neighborhood.

The festival email showed up a few days ago: "Your request to cover the 20th Tribeca Festival, taking place Wednesday, June 9 through Sunday, June 20, has been approved--virtual only access.

"Please note the type of credential you originally requested may have changed."

Thanks, but we didn't want virtual access. We wanted to cover the festival in person.

In the coming weeks, the message continued, "you will be provided with more details on virtual access and the press offerings at the festival. Screening schedules will be sent to you via the email used to register."

Well, that's that. No need to fly to LaGuardia only to wander around lower Manhattan in between watching films on a laptop or a hotel TV.

The airlines gave us full credit for the cost of the flights; no questions asked. Same with the hotel.

But not being able to interview directors and actors in person (Zoom, you really don't compare), sit in on Tribeca Talks panels, shmooze with our cohort on the rooftop of Tribeca Studio headquarters on Greenwich Street with a glass of good bourbon in hand, dash from screening to screening--some in Chelsea theaters (a half-hour away if you walk fast), others on the Lower East Side--and squeeze in some participation in live performances, art exhibitions, immersive programming, juried video games, and the rest of the ever-growing range of the festival--is a disheartening reminder that the pandemic is not yet over.

Most frustrating for us is that the festival is going to have in-person events via outdoor 40-foot LED cinemas that will span all the city's boroughs "from Battery Park to the Bronx, the East Side to the West Side, downtown to uptown, and from Brooklyn to Staten Island."

Those gatherings are open to passholders; a Z pass, which includes reserved pods at screenings, special events, immersive exhibits, and selected official after-parties, is $5,000 for a two-person pod and $10,000 for a four-person pod.

To go totally top of the line, there's the 20th-anniversary Founder's Package with VIP access to all in-person screenings and other events for two four-person pods, recognition on pre-show screen cards as a Friend of Tribeca displayed before all public-facing screenings, and lots more. Cost: $25,000.

Outdoor screenings and events will take place rain or shine. Covid-19 health and safety protocols, such as venue capacity limits, social distancing, face coverings except when actively eating or drinking (only permitted in the attendees' ticketed seats), and the need to provide information for contact tracing purposes will be enforced.

No single seats will be available. No tickets will be sold on site (only through tribecafilm.com), and there will be no rush/standby tickets. For that matter, there won't be any physical tickets; digital credentials will be sent to attendees via email.

Outside food and beverages are not permitted (concessions will be available) and, much to the dismay of many canine-crazy New Yorkers, dogs are not permitted in any venues.

For those who aren't ready to mingle yet, there's a Tribeca At Home Festival Pass with access to all virtual content (no admission to any live screenings or events) for $150. Passholders can watch films from anywhere in the U.S.

The opening-night presentation on Wednesday for both virtual and in-person audiences will be creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and director Jon M. Chu's "In the Heights," a screen adaptation of Miranda's Tony-award-winning musical, at the United Palace in Washington Heights and multiple in-person outdoor screenings.

The film will be released in theaters and on HBO Max on Friday, where it will be available for 31 days.

The festival will conclude with a celebration of Juneteenth on June 19, with the world premiere at Radio City Music Hall of Dave Chappelle's currently untitled documentary that explores the impact of the pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement on his small Ohio town.

For the glass-half-full crowd, the availability of full virtual access to this always adventurous festival--its films range from stunning to groundbreaking to experimental to just plain weird--means that audiences from across the U.S. can get in on the action. Unlike us, they won't know what they're missing by not being there in person. But the show must go on.

The festival was founded by Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, and Craig Hatkoff in 2001 to spur the economic and cultural revitalization of lower Manhattan following the attacks on the World Trade Center. Its creation was a daring forward spin from a unique disaster.

Overcoming the pandemic challenge is part of its pedigree.

Karen Martin is senior editor of Perspective.

kmartin@arkansasonline.com