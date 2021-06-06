PULASKI COUNTY NOTEBOOK: Skills, drills camp set up for youths | Sherwood Walmart officially reopens

Skills, drills camp set up for youths

Pulaski County Youth Services will host a Skills and Drill Performance Camp on Saturday for youths age 6-18.

The camp will be led by performance specialist and trainer Jaid Taylor on the Maumelle High School football field at 100 Victory Lane, according to a Facebook post.

Camp times will be sent to those who sign up via email, the post said.

People interested can sign up through a Google form posted on the Pulaski County Youth Services Facebook page: facebook.com/pulaskicountyyouthservices.

Sherwood Walmart officially reopens

Sherwood Mayor Virginia Young on Friday proclaimed the day "Wal-Mart Supercenter Grand Reopening Day."

The Walmart Supercenter in Sherwood held a reopening ceremony Friday morning. The mayor's proclamation was read by City Council Member Marina Brooks at the Walmart store at 9053 Arkansas 107, according to a city Facebook post.

An employee of the store sang the national anthem and led employees in a cheer, the post said.