Sooners use power to eliminate Bruins

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Mackenzie Donihoo hit two home runs, and top-seeded Oklahoma beat No. 2 UCLA 10-3 in an elimination game at the Women's College World Series on Saturday night to reach the semifinals.

Oklahoma will face James Madison, the unseeded team that shocked the Sooners to start the tournament, today. Oklahoma will need to beat the Dukes twice to advance to the best-of-three championship series. James Madison will need just one win because it is unbeaten in the double-elimination format.

Oklahoma State and Florida State played in Saturday's late game, which did not start until after midnight because of a two-hour rain delay.

In 2019, UCLA defeated Oklahoma for the national title, and Rachel Garcia pitched both wins in the championship series. This year Garcia, a U.S. Olympian and the two-time USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year, threw more than 100 pitches each of the previous two days before throwing another 106 against Oklahoma.

Giselle "G" Juarez got the win in relief for her second victory of the day. She did not allow a run in five innings against UCLA. She threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings in an elimination game win over Georgia earlier in the day.

Garcia gave herself a cushion with a three-run home run in the third inning to open the scoring.

Oklahoma got on the board with an RBI triple by Jocelyn Alo in the third. An infield single by Kinzie Hansen scored Alo. Oklahoma loaded the bases with two outs, but Garcia got out of the jam with a strikeout and held onto a 3-2 lead.

Jennings doubled and knocked in two in the fourth to put Oklahoma up 4-3.

UCLA loaded the bases with two outs in the fifth, but Bubba Nickles popped out.

Donihoo, who hit a home run against Georgia, hit a solo shot in the fifth to put the Sooners up 5-3.

Hansen doubled to knock in two in the sixth. That gave the Sooners a 7-3 lead, and UCLA Coach Kelly Inouye-Perez finally pulled Garcia. Donihoo blasted a two-run home run off Holly Azevedo in the sixth to push Oklahoma's lead to 10-3.

FLORIDA STATE 4,

ARIZONA 3

Florida State rallied to beat Arizona in an elimination game before start of the evening session was delayed by rain.

With Florida State (45-11) and Arizona (41-15) tied at 3-3 heading into the bottom of the seventh, Florida State's Kaley Mudge led off with a single. She advanced to second on a fielder's choice and to third on a throwing error by Arizona second baseman Reyna Carranco. Mudge scored the winner on a sacrifice fly by Cassidy Davis.

Arizona's Malia Martinez opened the scoring with a home run in the third inning. Dejah Mulipola scored on a sacrifice fly by Carlie Scupin in the fourth to push the Wildcats' lead to 2-0.

Arizona starter Alyssa Denham threw 3 2/3 shutout innings before Mariah Lopez replaced her.

Lopez struggled with control, and it finally caught up with her in the sixth when she walked a batter and hit a batter. Dani Morgan then took one of her pitches just over the left field fence to give Florida State a 3-2 lead. It was Seminoles' only hit of the inning.

Florida State pitcher Kathryn Sandercock tried to close the deal in the seventh, but Carranco's double scored Janelle Meono to tie the score.

Lopez then gave up the final run in the seventh to get the loss. Sandercock got the win.

OKLAHOMA 8, GEORGIA 0

Alo set Oklahoma's single-season home run record and helped the Sooners beat Georgia in six innings in an elimination game.

Alo, the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year, hit her 31st home run in the sixth, a two-run drive into the bleachers in center field. Lauren Chamberlain hit 30 home runs in 2012 and 2013, and Alo hit 30 in 2018.

Juarez struck out 10 in 5 1/3 innings for the top-seeded Sooners.

Georgia (34-23) had runners on second and third with two outs in the fifth before Juarez struck out Savana Sikes swinging to end the threat.

Mary Wilson Avant got the loss for Georgia. She permitted four earned runs and six hits in five innings.