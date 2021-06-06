LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: District extension on board agenda | Start of summer reading club near

District extension on board agenda

The Little Rock Board of Directors next week is to consider a 13-week extension of a recently approved temporary entertainment district on Main Street just south of Interstate 630, a neighborhood known as SoMa.

Board members are to discuss the resolution at their agenda meeting Tuesday, according to a meeting agenda posted online Friday. They can take action on the matter during their June 15 formal meeting.

The extension for the district's operations would run from June 19 to Sept. 19. Entertainment district hours would be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day except Mondays.

Temporary entertainment districts allow patrons of certain establishments to purchase alcoholic drinks and consume them from open containers.

Start of summer reading club near

The Central Arkansas Library System's summer reading club kicks off June 14 and runs through July 31.

The "Tails and Tales"-themed events for summer will include "grab-and-go activities, socially distanced in-person events at various branches, and virtual events taking place on Facebook, YouTube, Zoom, and other digital platforms," according to a Thursday news release.

Registration is open, according to the library system. More information can be found at cals.org/summer-reading-club.