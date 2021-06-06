NORTH LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: Streetcar service returns downtown | Hub plans to hold T-shirt workshop

Streetcar service returns downtown

Rock Region Metro resumed its free-fare streetcar service in North Little Rock on Tuesday.

The Metro streetcar operates daily, except on holidays, and boarding is allowed at designated stops that can be found on the Metrotrack mobile application.

The streetcar service had been suspended for more than a year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but with cases decreasing and vaccinations increasing, transportation agency officials said they felt it was the time to resume.

"We are pleased to be able to resume streetcar service just as the tourism high season is starting and our local hospitality organizations are easing out of their pandemic restrictions and preparing for summer visitors," said Charles Frazier, Metro chief executive officer, in a recent news release.

The streetcars are replicas of the 1920 Birney Streetcar, and riders can use them to tour the downtown area.

Hub plans to hold T-shirt workshop

The Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub will hold a "Make A T-Shirt" workshop Saturday.

Participants will learn the step-by-step process of making T-shirts in the agency's screen printing studio at 204 E. Fourth St. in North Little Rock. Instructors will demonstrate how to burn screens in the darkroom. Participants will learn how to print their own T-shirts or tote bags, which they will be able to take home with them.

The event will cost $20 for non-members and $16 for members. Spots can be reserved at the Innovation Hub at Winrock International website: arhub.org.