CONWAY NOTEBOOK: Students honored with scholarships | City pride parade reset for October | Input requested on bridge project

Students honored with scholarships

Conway Corp recently awarded three Conway High School seniors scholarships for their performance in the classroom and on the athletic field during the school year.

Maggie Batson was honored as the Ruth Doyle Award winner, with a $1,000 scholarship, as the outstanding female athlete. Batson is a three-year letter winner in golf and a four-year letter winner in soccer. She was also named the Female Scholar Athlete of the Year as the female athlete with the highest grade-point average.

Gunter Campbell was awarded a $500 scholarship as the Male Scholar Athlete of the Year. He was a member of the cross country and track teams, and finished with the highest grade-point average among male athletes.

Cade Swindle was honored with the Frank E. Robins Award that included a $500 scholarship as Outstanding Male Athlete of the Year. Swindle is a three-sport letter winner for the Wampus Cats, earning four letters in cross country, three letters in track and two in basketball.

Since 2001, Conway Corp has awarded more than $28,000 in scholarships for Conway High student athletes.

"Promoting education has been important to Conway Crop since the beginning of our company," Conway Corp CEO Bret Carroll said. "We are proud of our academic and athletic achievements of these students and are pleased to provide scholarships to help further their education."

City pride parade reset for October

The Conway Pride Parade & Festival, typically held the first week of June in honor of Pride month, has been postponed until the fall.

Organizer Ashley Vickers said the decision to move the date was "due to several factors," including the covid-19 pandemic.

A date for the fall event has not yet been determined.

"Many have asked for the event to be moved to the fall to avoid the summer heat," Vickers said. "Uncertainty regarding the pandemic and other reasons led us to have Conway Pride in the fall this year. We are hoping this temporary change to a hopefully more mildly temperate month will bring out many to see how wonderful Conway Pride is."

The majority of pride festivals around the state and nation are held in June to coincide with LGBTQ Pride Month, which honors the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan.

Conway Pride was founded in 2004 by John Schenk and his husband, the late Robert Lloyd, who fought for gay rights in Arkansas. The parade and festival's mission is to teach tolerance and acceptance of LGBTQ community.

Input requested on bridge project

Conway, along with the Arkansas Department of Transportation and Metroplan, are asking for public input on the proposed Salem Road Bridge reconstruction project and Kinley Trail improvements in Conway.

Residents can go to https://salemrdbridge.transportationplanroom.com/ to review the project and submit comments by 4:30 p.m. June 16. Oral comments can be submitted by calling (501) 823-0730.

The purpose of the project is to improve bicycle/pedestrian safety by replacing the Salem Road Bridge and realigning a portion of the Kinley Trail to pass below the bridge. Multiuse paths and sidewalks are also proposed along Salem Road to provide additional connectivity to the Kinley Trail System. The project begins south of Timberpeg Court and moves north of Wicket Street on Salem Road.

Virtual business course scheduled

The Conway Area Chamber of Commerce, along with the Conductor -- a public-private partnership between the University of Central Arkansas and Startup Junkie Consulting -- is hosting a virtual business class at noon Thursday.

Participants can sign up for the free course, "Small Business Resource Map," at https://bit.ly/3yWkUWn.

Tiffany Henry with the Conductor will share small-business resources across Arkansas available to current or aspiring business owners to help the businesses start and grow.

The course is part of the Virtual Business Series, which is offered free of charge by the Conductor, the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce, and sponsors Arvest Bank and Kanga Studio.

UCA: Vaccinated can go maskless

Fully vaccinated employees, students and guests at the University of Central Arkansas are no longer required to wear masks in campus facilities, with the exception of summer-term classrooms and laboratories, UCA President Houston Davis announced.

"In fairness to all the students that registered for summer classes under the assumption of a face covering requirement, we will continue our original plan to require face coverings in summer 2021 classes through the July 29, 2021, implementation date of the state law eliminating face covering requirements by any public entity in Arkansas," Davis said in the news release.

Fully vaccinated is defined as two weeks after the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or two weeks after the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Those not fully vaccinated are required to wear masks through July 29 in all indoor common areas.

"It is important to note that no person (other than our Student Health Clinic staff) can ask another if they are or are not fully vaccinated," Davis said.

Davis also announced that the campus is preparing for 100% occupancy for classrooms and all other spaces for the fall semester.

UCA employees, relatives of employees and all students can get the covid-19 vaccine free of charge through the university's Student Health Clinic.