Stylish soiree: Wardrobe Wednesday philanthropic event ends in fashion program

May 19 kicked off the new Wardrobe Wednesday, hosted by Michelle DuVall of MDuVall Productions, in a party room and porch at Cypress Social (the site of the former Cock of the Walk Restaurant) in North Little Rock. Sponsors for the event were Sarah and Dave Wengel, Laura Labay, Theresa Timmons-Shamberger and Chris Bowen.

The evening of "Fashion, Dining and Philanthropy" began with guests mingling while enjoying a signature cocktail and passed appetizers, and bidding on a silent auction package from participating vendors in an effort to support Lyme Awareness Month. They were given swag bags valued at $500 and representing participating vendors. The event culminated in a program for which DuVall served as mistress of ceremonies and featured a commentated, informal show of fashions by Paul Rainwater of Q Clothier, purveyor of men's luxury, custom suits. (The show included several shirt dresses for women, also by Q Clothier.)

After the show, DuVall made further remarks, along with Amy Rose of San Diego, co-founder of the Arkansas Lyme Foundation.

This was the first of a series of Wardrobe Wednesdays to be held monthly and focus on a local restaurant, fashion retailer and nonprofit, according to DuVall. If turnout from the May 19 event is any indication, these should be among the more popular events of the summer.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams