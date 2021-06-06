OPINION | EDITORIAL: Target rich

The military types, when they see a lot of opposition forces in front of them (hopefully in a training situation), sometimes joke that they're exposed to a "target-rich environment." You can imagine that hackers see the United States in the same way, but without the dark humor.

In the last month, hackers--probably from Russia--have targeted a gas pipeline, a meat producer, and now a ferry operator in Martha's Vineyard.

A ferry operator.

Which may prove the point: There are some businesses and industries that don't consider themselves "tech" at all, and therefore don't take the required steps to protect themselves. And the rest of us.

CNN reported last week that hackers have a new target: computers in industries like agriculture, education and health care. If banks, credit card companies and fund operators are boosting electronic defenses, why not go after businesses that might not see it coming?

The business model requires hackers to create as much pain as possible for their victims, and what better place to target than a hospital? Because shutting down a computer system for a few hours could be the difference between life and death.

Did anybody really think a computer hacker could shut down a pipeline? Before last month, that is?

Nearly every industry uses computers to some degree. So every industry is vulnerable. The water supply in a Florida city was once targeted. Anything is possible. And the pandemic only made things worse, as more and more people took their computers home and began using email more than face-to-face meetings.

The Russian angle is interesting, too. Those in the know say Russian authorities turn the other way when it comes to hackers, ransomware users, and the gangs who run these operations. Why? Because these gangs bring money into the country. Doubtless a lot of it goes to the Russian authorities.

The United States government should make it as expensive as possible on the Russians to keep this up. If Moscow isn't going to enforce the international laws, then the current administration should have no problem "encouraging" them with sanctions on not only agencies but individuals. For the record, the Russian government is target-rich, too.