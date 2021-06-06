Teachers, staff recognized

DECATUR — As the 2020-21 school year winds down across the country, teachers, administrators, staff members and volunteers gathered in the gym at the middle school for the Teacher Appreciation Luncheon and Awards Celebration May 26.

At the close of the school day, representatives from all three schools started to form a line for a luncheon provided by Kinco Constructors from Springdale. Kinco is currently working on the completion of phase one of the Decatur High School renovation project by putting the final touches on the new cafeterias.

At 2:15 p.m. Steve Watkins, school superintendent, called everyone into the gym to give a simple thank you for another great year. After his short speech, Watkins began the presentation of three Classified Staff of the Year awards, three Certified Staff (teachers) of the Year awards and a special award commemorating a defining moment in one administrator’s life.

Each winner received a plaque and a gift card provided by Educational Benefits and the Parent Teachers Organization.

Decatur Northside Elementary, Decatur Middle and High Schools each had one classified and one certified staff member of the year.

Those receiving awards included:

• Northside Elementary Classified Staff of the Year: David Yurgil, DNE custodian.

• Northside Elementary Certified Staff of the Year: Victoria White, kindergarten teacher.

• Decatur Middle School Classified Staff of the Year: Michele Sisk, middle- and high-school nurse.

• Decatur Middle School Certified Staff of the Year: Dayton Shaw, physical education teacher.

• Decatur High School Classified Staff of the Year: Yochabel Millsap, English as a Second Language interventionist.

• Decatur High School Certified Staff of the Year: Shane Holland, algebra instructor.

The special award was given to Jacque Smith, who completed her doctoral degree in curriculum and instruction.

