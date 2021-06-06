Truck hit from behind; crash kills driver

VAN BUREN -- A Greenwood man was killed Friday afternoon when the cement truck he was driving was struck from behind on Interstate 540 in Van Buren, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Charles Brunson, 60, was traveling north on the interstate in Crawford County when a vehicle, described only as a 2020 Dodge, struck his truck about 2:40 p.m., the report said.

The impact sent the truck out of control onto the right shoulder, and it came to rest upside down facing south, the report said.

The weather was clear, and the pavement was dry at the time of the crash, the report said.