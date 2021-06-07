2 Hot Springs motorcyclists killed in crash, troopers say

Two Hot Springs men were killed early Sunday when their motorcycles collided while merging on U.S. 70, east of the city, troopers said.

Randall Howell, 33, and Tyson Lopeman, 19, both of Hot Springs, were both eastbound on the highway, just west of the rest area shortly after 1:30 a.m. when their two motorcycles "merged together and their front tires collided," according to a preliminary fatal crash summary from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.

Both men were thrown from their motorcycles and were pronounced dead at the scene, the report states.

The reports note conditions were clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

At least 255 people have been killed as a result of wrecks on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.