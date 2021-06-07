2-vehicle crash claims life of man in Little Rock

A Little Rock man died in a two-vehicle crash Saturday night on Arch Street in Little Rock, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Samuel Allen Madsen, 47, was driving a 2009 Nissan Versa northbound on Arch Street at approximately 7:30 p.m. when his car crossed the centerline and hit a 2021 Nissan Rogue head-on, according to the report.

Kimberly Smith Watters, 58, of Little Rock was the driver of the Rogue and Iris Leary, 67, also of Little Rock, was a passenger.

Both were taken to UAMS, according to the report.

Conditions at the time of the crash were wet and cloudy, the report said.